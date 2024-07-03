iifl-logo-icon 1
3i Infotech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

29.86
(-1.45%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

616.84

538.65

501.38

459.45

863.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

616.84

538.65

501.38

459.45

863.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.54

5.23

13.7

101.66

18.05

Total Income

619.38

543.88

515.08

561.11

881.66

Total Expenditure

778.01

489.81

548.47

462.07

775.07

PBIDT

-158.63

54.07

-33.39

99.04

106.59

Interest

7.73

6.73

5.56

29.19

35.9

PBDT

-166.36

47.34

-38.95

69.85

70.69

Depreciation

19.49

17.4

9.57

12.04

16.53

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

13.34

1.31

5.08

10.14

10.95

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-199.19

28.63

-53.6

47.67

43.21

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0.42

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-199.19

28.63

-53.6

47.67

42.79

Extra-ordinary Items

-171.53

-0.8

-15.52

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-27.66

29.43

-38.08

47.67

42.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-11.82

1.7

-3.32

0.3

0.26

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

158.77

168.39

165.44

1,616.65

1,616.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-25.71

10.03

-6.65

21.55

12.34

PBDTM(%)

-26.96

8.78

-7.76

15.2

8.18

PATM(%)

-32.29

5.31

-10.69

10.37

5

