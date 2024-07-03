3i Infotech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
616.84
538.65
501.38
459.45
863.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
616.84
538.65
501.38
459.45
863.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.54
5.23
13.7
101.66
18.05
Total Income
619.38
543.88
515.08
561.11
881.66
Total Expenditure
778.01
489.81
548.47
462.07
775.07
PBIDT
-158.63
54.07
-33.39
99.04
106.59
Interest
7.73
6.73
5.56
29.19
35.9
PBDT
-166.36
47.34
-38.95
69.85
70.69
Depreciation
19.49
17.4
9.57
12.04
16.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
13.34
1.31
5.08
10.14
10.95
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-199.19
28.63
-53.6
47.67
43.21
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0.42
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-199.19
28.63
-53.6
47.67
42.79
Extra-ordinary Items
-171.53
-0.8
-15.52
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-27.66
29.43
-38.08
47.67
42.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-11.82
1.7
-3.32
0.3
0.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
158.77
168.39
165.44
1,616.65
1,616.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-25.71
10.03
-6.65
21.55
12.34
PBDTM(%)
-26.96
8.78
-7.76
15.2
8.18
PATM(%)
-32.29
5.31
-10.69
10.37
5
