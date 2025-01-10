3i Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
169.35
168.47
168.12
1,635.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
430.5
Reserves
-82.09
735.67
678.96
-803.57
Net Worth
87.26
904.14
847.08
1,262.47
Minority Interest
Debt
70.79
104.79
140.81
150.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
158.05
1,008.93
987.89
1,413.2
Fixed Assets
169.11
210.89
116.1
78.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
107.93
1,320.79
1,252.79
1,219.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-147.74
-563.26
-467.15
-522.53
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
72.54
416.17
451.13
423.96
Debtor Days
744.79
Other Current Assets
119.12
203.22
278.22
203.37
Sundry Creditors
-92.59
-80.72
-56.02
-53.06
Creditor Days
93.21
Other Current Liabilities
-246.81
-1,101.93
-1,140.48
-1,096.8
Cash
28.75
40.51
86.15
637.53
Total Assets
158.05
1,008.93
987.89
1,413.2
