3i Infotech Ltd Balance Sheet

28.19
(-3.19%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

169.35

168.47

168.12

1,635.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

430.5

Reserves

-82.09

735.67

678.96

-803.57

Net Worth

87.26

904.14

847.08

1,262.47

Minority Interest

Debt

70.79

104.79

140.81

150.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

158.05

1,008.93

987.89

1,413.2

Fixed Assets

169.11

210.89

116.1

78.34

Intangible Assets

Investments

107.93

1,320.79

1,252.79

1,219.86

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-147.74

-563.26

-467.15

-522.53

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

72.54

416.17

451.13

423.96

Debtor Days

744.79

Other Current Assets

119.12

203.22

278.22

203.37

Sundry Creditors

-92.59

-80.72

-56.02

-53.06

Creditor Days

93.21

Other Current Liabilities

-246.81

-1,101.93

-1,140.48

-1,096.8

Cash

28.75

40.51

86.15

637.53

Total Assets

158.05

1,008.93

987.89

1,413.2

