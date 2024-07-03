iifl-logo-icon 1
3i Infotech Ltd Quarterly Results

30.23
(1.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

177.6

179.75

197.04

212.18

210.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

177.6

179.75

197.04

212.18

210.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.37

3.64

0.78

1.13

1.38

Total Income

182.97

183.39

197.82

213.31

211.66

Total Expenditure

174.31

180.48

285.9

222.06

355.16

PBIDT

8.66

2.91

-88.08

-8.75

-143.5

Interest

2.36

2.08

2.36

2.72

2.65

PBDT

6.3

0.83

-90.44

-11.47

-146.15

Depreciation

7.45

6.9

7.67

7.01

7.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.16

2.46

0.97

10.96

0.89

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-4.31

-8.53

-99.08

-29.44

-154.16

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.31

-8.53

-99.08

-29.44

-154.16

Extra-ordinary Items

0.01

-0.38

-51.33

-0.91

-178.77

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-4.32

-8.15

-47.75

-28.53

24.61

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.25

-0.5

-5.87

-1.74

-9.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

169.4

169.24

169.23

158.77

168.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.87

1.61

-44.7

-4.12

-68.24

PBDTM(%)

3.54

0.46

-45.89

-5.4

-69.5

PATM(%)

-2.42

-4.74

-50.28

-13.87

-73.31

3i Infotech: Related NEWS

QUICKLINKS FOR 3i Infotech Ltd

