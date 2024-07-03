3i Infotech Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
177.6
179.75
197.04
212.18
210.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
177.6
179.75
197.04
212.18
210.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.37
3.64
0.78
1.13
1.38
Total Income
182.97
183.39
197.82
213.31
211.66
Total Expenditure
174.31
180.48
285.9
222.06
355.16
PBIDT
8.66
2.91
-88.08
-8.75
-143.5
Interest
2.36
2.08
2.36
2.72
2.65
PBDT
6.3
0.83
-90.44
-11.47
-146.15
Depreciation
7.45
6.9
7.67
7.01
7.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.16
2.46
0.97
10.96
0.89
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.31
-8.53
-99.08
-29.44
-154.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.31
-8.53
-99.08
-29.44
-154.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0.01
-0.38
-51.33
-0.91
-178.77
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.32
-8.15
-47.75
-28.53
24.61
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.25
-0.5
-5.87
-1.74
-9.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
169.4
169.24
169.23
158.77
168.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.87
1.61
-44.7
-4.12
-68.24
PBDTM(%)
3.54
0.46
-45.89
-5.4
-69.5
PATM(%)
-2.42
-4.74
-50.28
-13.87
-73.31
No Record Found
