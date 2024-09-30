This is to inform that 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-visual Means, in accordance with applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. The cut-off date is fixed as Monday, September 23, 2024 ,for ascertaining the eligibility of the members to attend and vote at the AGM. Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, September 24, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM. You are requested to take the same on record. Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Details of remote e-voting during and e-voting during the AGM pursuant to regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 along with Scrutinizers Report is attached herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)