3i Infotech Ltd Book Closer

28.21
(1.37%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:52 PM

3i Infotech CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser7 Sep 202424 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
This is to inform that 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Monday September 30 2024 at 11:30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-visual Means in accordance with applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. The cut-off date is fixed as Monday September 23 2024 for ascertaining the eligibility of the members to attend and vote at the AGM. Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday September 24 2024 to Monday September 30 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM. You are requested to take the same on record.

