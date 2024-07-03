3i Infotech Ltd Summary

3i Infotech Limited was incorporated in 1993 with the name ICICI Investors Services Limited. In March 1999, the Company changed its name from ICICI Investors Services Limited to ICICI Infotech Services Limited and on March 9, 2002, the name of the Company was further changed to ICICI Infotech Limited. 3i Infotech was established with the principal mandate of servicing the ICICI Investor family by providing high quality service to shareholders, bond holder and other depositors. The Company was promoted by the IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited for their back office work but now they have become a global technology company.Company is a pioneering force in driving substantial business value across diverse industry verticals. With a strong emphasis on digital transformation, 3i Infotech has established itself as a prominent leader, leveraging extensive domain expertise in sectors such as BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail and Government. With a dedicated focus on propelling digital transformation, 3i Infotech harnesses a diverse array of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Low-code Development, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing and Machine Learning (ML).The Company provides information technology services and software solutions. It operates through three key segments, (i) Enterprise Services (includes ADMS, ISMS, Testing, Classic BPS, MVS etc.), (ii) Professional Services (includes Human Capital Management Services) and (iii) Digital Business Services (includes IT & Digital Consulting, AAA, Digital IMS, CloudFirst, Oracle COE, GCC, Cyber SOC, Digital BPS, Cognitive Computing Services, 5G Lab as Service, Private 5G, IoT, Security Services, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), AgriTech, TME, Edge Computing, Edge Analytics, NuRe Campus, FutureTech etc.).3i Infotech offers a comprehensive range of innovative products and services. They provide Cloud First solutions, including cloud consulting and lifecycle management services, VDI as a Service, edge services and secure edge service access. In the domain of future technologies, they offer cognitive computing services, IoT, 5G, and blockchain/NFT solutions. Their AAA (Application, Automation and Analytics) services encompass advisory services, CLM/CLV services, automated F&A and customer intelligence analytics. They specialise in Digital BPS, providing digital customer experience, digital collections and digital sales solutions. Additionally, their Digital IMS & GCC offerings include data centre services, cyber security services and digital EUS & collaboration services. Finally, NuRe Velocity offers advisory services, CLM/CLV services, automated F&A, customer intelligence analytics and digital HRO solutions. Overall, 3i Infotech enables organisations to embrace digital transformation and optimise their operations in various domains.During the same year, the company incorporated a subsidiary company in Australia named ICICI Infotech Pty Ltd for extending their business activities in Australia and New Zealand. Also in the same year, they acquired the businesses of INSYST Technologies (MEA) BVI Ltd, Dubai and INSYST Businesses Technologies Ltd, India.In January, 2005, the company formed a joint venture company named, Semantik Solutions GmbH with Fraunhofer - ISST, Germany, to develop and market a context-based search engine on Semantic Technology.In the year 2007, the company acquired Datacons Pvt Ltd which is a software products company for the Mutual Fund Sector, Stex Software Pvt Ltd, Delta Services (India) Pvt Ltd and e-enable Technologies Pvt Ltd. They also acquired Rhyme Systems Holdings Ltd (Rhyme), a UK based asset management and brokerage solutions company. During the year 2007-08, the company incorporated various wholly owned subsidiaries which include, 3i Infotech Consultancy Services Ltd for doing software and IT service business, 3i Infotech Insurance & Re-insurance Brokers Ltd for taking up the activities of Insurance and Re-insurance Broking, as well as related software and solutions activities. They also incorporated 3i Infotech (Middle East) FZ LLC in Dubai, 3i Infotech (Australia) Pty Ltd in Australia and 3i Infotech (Bangladesh) Services Pvt Ltd in Bangladesh for representing the company in those regions and cater to the clients in that geography. During the year, SDG Software Technologies Ltd and Datacons Private Ltd merged with the company. In USA, the company acquired 51 % stake in Professional Access, 100% stake in Lantern System Inc, e-Power Inc, Objectsoft Group and Objectsoft Global Services and J&B Software Inc. Also, they acquired 100% stake in Accounting Framework Ltd and Exact Technical Services Ltd in UK.In India, the company acquired 100% stake in KNM Services Pvt Ltd, 50.5% in Aok In-house BPO Services Ltd and Aok In-house Factoring Services Pvt Ltd, 51% in HCCA Business Services Pvt Ltd, 26% stake in Taxsmile.com India Pvt Ltd and 59.5% in Linear Financial & Management Systems Pvt Ltd. Also, the company acquired Transworks Kazakhstan LLC in Kazakhstan, for expanding theirs market share in Russia and CIS countries. The companys subsidiary Delta Services (India) Pvt Ltd acquired 70% stake in Manipal Informatics Pvt Ltd.During the year 2008-09, the company incorporated various wholly owned entities in India and abroad, which include 3i Infotech Consumer Services Ltd for doing business related to Business to Customers (B2C) services associated with Information Technology. The company also incorporated 3i Infotech Consulting Services SDN BHD in Malaysia and Regulus Holdings Inc in USA.In USA, the company acquired 100% stake in Regulus Group LLC and their group companies (Regulus) through 3i Infotech Financial Software Inc, a subsidiary company. In India, the company acquired 51% stake in FinEng Solutions Pvt Ltd and 26% in Locuz Enterprise Solutions Ltd.During the year, the company launched a country wide retail initiative named I-SERV, under which they provide a comprehensive range of value added services to their consumers in India. Also, the companys wholly owned subsidiary, 3i Infotech Consumer Services Ltd launched eMudhra, an initiative to provide Digital Signatures and empower Indian consumers to use technology beyond basic services.During the year, the company entered into a joint venture agreement with Yucheng Technologies Ltd, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to Chinese banks and financial services companies. Accordingly, Elegon Infotech Ltd was set up in China for providing products and services to Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) entities in China. Also, the company completed the merger of Objectsoft Global Services Inc with Objectsoft Group Inc in USA. In January 2009, the company formed strategic partnerships with ICICI Lombard, Bharti Airtel Limited and Max New York Life for offering a comprehensive range of services to rural consumers under the I-SERV brand. In March 2009, they launched their office in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. In July 2009, the company increased their stake to 51% in Taxsmile.com India Pvt Ltd, 60% in FinEng Solutions Pvt Ltd, 100% in Aok In-house BPO Services Ltd and 100% in Services Pvt Ltd. In November 2009, Xcellink International Inc executed an agreement with the company for the development and integration of their patented software with Apples iPhone technology. In December 2009, the company acquired a further 49% stake in Taxsmile.com India Pvt Ltd thereby making Taxsmile.com a 100% subsidiary and also a further 25% stake in Locuz Enterprise Solutions Ltd, taking the companys stake to 51%.During 2010-11, the Company initiated several mergers. Accordingly, 3i Infotech Consulting Inc., Lantern Systems Inc., Objectsoft Group Inc., ePower Inc., US subsidiaries of the Company were merged with 3i Infotech Inc. Indian subsidiaries merged were Stex Software Private Limited, KNM Services Private Limited and E-enable Technologies Private Limited with 3i Infotech Limited. Further, Delta Services (India) Private Limited and Manipal Informatics Private Limited merged with 3i Infotech Consultancy Services Limited. Indian subsidiaries for whom merger procedure was initiated are Fineng Solutions Private Limited with 3i Infotech Limited, J&B Software India Private Limited with 3i Infotech Limited and AOK In House Factoring Services Private Limited and AOK In House BPO Services Limited with 3i Infotech BPO Limited.In 2010-11, the Company divested its entire stake in eMudhra Consumer Services Limited (formerly known as 3i Infotech Consumer Services Limited) to Indus Innovest Holdings Private Limited. As a result of divestment, Antariksh Interactives Private Limited, Access Matrix Technologies Private Limited and Taxsmile.com India Private Limited ceased to be the subsidiaries of Company as they were wholly owned subsidiaries of eMudhra Consumer Services Limited. During the year 2010-11, the entire stake in 3i Infotech Insurance and Re-insurance Brokers Limited was divested to Aretha Advisors Private Limited.The Company raised its stake, on its own or through its subsidiaries, in some of the subsidiary companies. It acquired further 40% stake in Fineng Solutions Private Limited (a software product company in the financial services vertical) effective from June 10, 2010 thereby making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and further 23% stake in Locuz Enterprise Solutions Limited (a System Integrator and IT infrastructure solutions and services specialist) effective from October 13, 2010. As a result, Companys stake in Locuz increased to 74%. In case of Joint Venture in Nigeria, the Company acquired 47.5% stake in Process Central Limited, through 3i Infotech (Middle East) FZ LLC, one of the subsidiaries of the Company. On March 24, 2011, Regulus BPO Limited was incorporated by the Company as its wholly owned indirect subsidiary.During FY 2011-12, Fineng Solutions Private Limited and J&B Software India Private Limited, two of the Indian subsidiaries of Company were merged with the Company. Further, aok in-house Factoring Services Private Limited and aok inhouse BPO Services Limited were merged with 3i Infotech BPO Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company divested its entire stake in Regulus Group and J&B Software Inc. to an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P, a private investment firm. As a result of this divestment, Regulus Group LLC, Regulus Integrated Solutions LLC, Regulus West LLC, Regulus Tristate LLC, Regulus America LLC, Regulus Holdings Inc., Regulus Group II LLC and J&B Software Inc. have ceased to be the subsidiaries of Company. The entire stake in HCCA Business Services Private Limited was divested to Hinduja Global Solutions Limited. As a result of the aforesaid steps of mergers, amalgamations and divestment taken by the Company, the number of subsidiaries were reduced to 29 from 43 at the beginning of the year.3i Infotech (South Africa) Pty Ltd was incorporated on November 28, 2013 to expand business in African region. In August 2014, Professional Access Limited (US) was hived off along with the entire business of Professional Access Software Development Private Limited (India) to Zensar Technologies Limited (including its affiliates). 3i Infotech (Western Europe) Limited and 3i Infotech (Flagship - UK) Limited were sold to Objectway UK Limited in Dec 2014. On July 29, 2014, Locuz Inc. was incorporated as a step down subsidiary to tap business opportunities in the U.S. region. In November 2015, 3i Infotech Trusteeship Services Limited was divested to UTPL Corporate Trustees Private Limited. In February 2016, 3i Infotech - Framework Limited was sold to Framework Luxembourg SARL. 3i Infotech Financial Software Inc, a US based step-down subsidiary of the Company was merged with 3i Infotech Inc, another US based step-down subsidiary of the Company effective December 31, 2017. 3i Infotech Software Solutions LLC was incorporated as a step-down subsidiary on May 15, 2018 to tap business opportunities in Dubai Mainland, UAE. A step-down subsidiary by the name of 3i Infotech Nigeria Limited was incorporated on June 19, 2019 in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Further, on July 11, 2019, a step-down subsidiary by the name of 3i Infotech Netherlands B. V. was incorporated in Netherlands. On November 26, 2019, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary was incorporated in the Province of British Columbia, Canada by the name of 3i Infotech (Canada) Inc. On November 1, 2019, the Companys entire stake (74%) held in one of its material subsidiaries i.e. Locuz Enterprise Solutions Limited has been divested. Accordingly, effective this date, Locuz Enterprise Solutions Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary based in US, Locuz Inc. cease to be subsidiaries of the Company.During the financial year 2020-21, the Company and its subsidiaries in USA, UK, Kenya, UAE, Malaysia, Thailand and Saudi Arabia entered into business transfer agreements on December 28, 2020 (BTA) with Azentio Software Private Limited (and its affiliates) towards slump sale of the global software products business of the Company and its subsidiaries on a going concern basis to Azentio. The Companys software products business, consisting of the business, intellectual property and employees interalia in India, USA, UK, Kenya, UAE, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Saudi Arabia, was transferred under the BTA.On February 17, 2022, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the Company was incorporated in Malaysia by the name of NuRe Digital Sdn Bhd.The Company in 2022, launched COE Tirunelveli, Residential Entrepreneur Programme. It started the 3i NuRe+ Sovereign cloud services in Malaysia. In 2024, Company launched innovative initiatives such as Hi-Pot programmes and AIM 30 aimed at equipping employees with the necessary skills to embrace technological advancements. Further, it launched NuRe Bharat Network, leveraging Indian Railways vast reach to create a unique marketing platform that bridges rural and urban India, driving digital transformation in one of the worlds largest internet markets.