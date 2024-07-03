iifl-logo-icon 1
Plada Infotech Services Ltd Share Price

26
(0.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:01:39 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open26
  • Day's High26
  • 52 Wk High47.2
  • Prev. Close25.8
  • Day's Low26
  • 52 Wk Low 24.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.78
  • P/E8.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.29
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Plada Infotech Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

26

Prev. Close

25.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.78

Day's High

26

Day's Low

26

52 Week's High

47.2

52 Week's Low

24.5

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.29

P/E

8.78

EPS

2.94

Divi. Yield

0

Plada Infotech Services Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Plada Infotech Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Plada Infotech Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:26 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.63%

Non-Promoter- 37.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Plada Infotech Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

0.2

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.14

5.19

4.47

3.22

Net Worth

6.34

5.2

4.48

3.23

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

63.45

62.17

48.78

44.55

50.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

63.45

62.17

48.78

44.55

50.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.42

0.58

0.1

0.06

0.06

Plada Infotech Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Plada Infotech Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shailesh kumar Damani

Whole Time Director & CFO

Anil Mahendra Kotak

Independent Director

Prasanna Lohar

Independent Director

Sumitra Vinit Goenka

Independent Director

Laxmi Bhan Rajan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Plada Infotech Services Ltd

Summary

Plada Infotech Services Ltd (formerly known Plada Infotech Services Private Limited) was incorporated on October 23, 2010, with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, status of Company was changed from Private to Public Company and name of Company was changed to Plada Infotech Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the ROC on May 11, 2023.The Company is engaged in delivering BPO services specializing in the area of support services solutions. The Company provides wide ranges of support services such as Call Centre, Contact Point Verifications, Site Visits, Document check/ Pickup, E-KYC, Skip Tracing, Employee Back Check, Staffing Solutions, Payroll Management, Payment Collections (soft), AMC Booking Services etc. to its clients and specializes in providing End to End solutions to customers/ clients.Apart from these, it specializes in areas such as Account Management, Merchant Acquisition, Field Support, E-commerce, Business Correspondence, Recruitment and Payroll Management Software Solutions and Technology Development. The Company is in current line of business for more than 13 years and the client lists includes various banks, insurance companies, financial service companies, etc. Also, it help clients with voice support services, field support services and Back Office Processing Services to provide a comprehensive range of services across all industry sectors to clients who are in need of specialist assistance. The Company is in the bus
Company FAQs

What is the Plada Infotech Services Ltd share price today?

The Plada Infotech Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26 today.

What is the Market Cap of Plada Infotech Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Plada Infotech Services Ltd is ₹22.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Plada Infotech Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Plada Infotech Services Ltd is 8.78 and 0.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Plada Infotech Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Plada Infotech Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Plada Infotech Services Ltd is ₹24.5 and ₹47.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Plada Infotech Services Ltd?

Plada Infotech Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -40.07%, 6 Month at -21.10%, 3 Month at -8.51% and 1 Month at -3.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Plada Infotech Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Plada Infotech Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.36 %

