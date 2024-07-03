Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹26
Prev. Close₹25.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.78
Day's High₹26
Day's Low₹26
52 Week's High₹47.2
52 Week's Low₹24.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.29
P/E8.78
EPS2.94
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
0.2
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.14
5.19
4.47
3.22
Net Worth
6.34
5.2
4.48
3.23
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
63.45
62.17
48.78
44.55
50.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
63.45
62.17
48.78
44.55
50.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.42
0.58
0.1
0.06
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shailesh kumar Damani
Whole Time Director & CFO
Anil Mahendra Kotak
Independent Director
Prasanna Lohar
Independent Director
Sumitra Vinit Goenka
Independent Director
Laxmi Bhan Rajan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Jain
Summary
Plada Infotech Services Ltd (formerly known Plada Infotech Services Private Limited) was incorporated on October 23, 2010, with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, status of Company was changed from Private to Public Company and name of Company was changed to Plada Infotech Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the ROC on May 11, 2023.The Company is engaged in delivering BPO services specializing in the area of support services solutions. The Company provides wide ranges of support services such as Call Centre, Contact Point Verifications, Site Visits, Document check/ Pickup, E-KYC, Skip Tracing, Employee Back Check, Staffing Solutions, Payroll Management, Payment Collections (soft), AMC Booking Services etc. to its clients and specializes in providing End to End solutions to customers/ clients.Apart from these, it specializes in areas such as Account Management, Merchant Acquisition, Field Support, E-commerce, Business Correspondence, Recruitment and Payroll Management Software Solutions and Technology Development. The Company is in current line of business for more than 13 years and the client lists includes various banks, insurance companies, financial service companies, etc. Also, it help clients with voice support services, field support services and Back Office Processing Services to provide a comprehensive range of services across all industry sectors to clients who are in need of specialist assistance. The Company is in the bus
Read More
The Plada Infotech Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Plada Infotech Services Ltd is ₹22.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Plada Infotech Services Ltd is 8.78 and 0.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Plada Infotech Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Plada Infotech Services Ltd is ₹24.5 and ₹47.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Plada Infotech Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -40.07%, 6 Month at -21.10%, 3 Month at -8.51% and 1 Month at -3.19%.
