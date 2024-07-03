Summary

Plada Infotech Services Ltd (formerly known Plada Infotech Services Private Limited) was incorporated on October 23, 2010, with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, status of Company was changed from Private to Public Company and name of Company was changed to Plada Infotech Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the ROC on May 11, 2023.The Company is engaged in delivering BPO services specializing in the area of support services solutions. The Company provides wide ranges of support services such as Call Centre, Contact Point Verifications, Site Visits, Document check/ Pickup, E-KYC, Skip Tracing, Employee Back Check, Staffing Solutions, Payroll Management, Payment Collections (soft), AMC Booking Services etc. to its clients and specializes in providing End to End solutions to customers/ clients.Apart from these, it specializes in areas such as Account Management, Merchant Acquisition, Field Support, E-commerce, Business Correspondence, Recruitment and Payroll Management Software Solutions and Technology Development. The Company is in current line of business for more than 13 years and the client lists includes various banks, insurance companies, financial service companies, etc. Also, it help clients with voice support services, field support services and Back Office Processing Services to provide a comprehensive range of services across all industry sectors to clients who are in need of specialist assistance. The Company is in the bus

