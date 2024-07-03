Plada Infotech Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
14.56
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
14.56
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.55
Total Income
15.11
Total Expenditure
13.1
PBIDT
2
Interest
0.7
PBDT
1.31
Depreciation
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
-0.12
Deferred Tax
0.09
Reported Profit After Tax
1.32
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.73
PBDTM(%)
8.99
PATM(%)
9.06
