To,

The Members of

Plada Infotech Services Private Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone Financial statements of Plada Infotech Services Private Limited("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2022, and the statement of Profit and Loss for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2022, for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that arc relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities lor the Audit of the f inancial Statements

Our objectives arc to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section I43(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether has adequate internal financial controls systems in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exits related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exits, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including and significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we may have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Limitation on Scope due to covid-I9 : We wish to highlight that due to the COVID 19 induced restrictions on physical movement and strict timelines, the entire audit team could not visit the companys office for undertaking the required audit procedures as stated in SAP and therefore caused inherent limitation on audit procedures. The opinion expressed in the present report is after considering information, facts and inputs made available to us through electronic means by the companys management. Thus the same has put a limitation on scope of our audit and we wish to bring to the attention of users towards the same.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(a) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(b) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(c) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies

(Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(d) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(e) Provisions related to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, are not applicable to the company.

(f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(g) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For S C Mehra& Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 106156W/W100305 CA S. C. Melira Partner Membership No: 039730 Place: Mumbai Date: 01/09/2022 UDIN: 22039730AWSYI13631

Annexure referred to in Point 1 of the Auditors Report of even date to the members of Plada Infotech Services Private Limited for the year ended 31st March 2022.

Based on the audit procedure performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the company and taking into consideration the information and explanation given to us and the books and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit we report that:

(i) ln respect of its Fixed Assets:

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us Fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year in accordance with the phased program of verification adopted by the management which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not own any immovable properties as disclosed in Note 8 on fixed assets to the financial statements. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(i)(c) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use asset) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there arc no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

(ii) The Company is in the business of rendering services, and consequently, does not hold any inventory. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(ii) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iii) The Company has granted loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLP) or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act).

(a) the terms and conditions of the grant of such loans arc not prejudicial to the companys interest;

(b) the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular;

(c) there is no overdue amount

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loan to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Act and the Company has not made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act. I he provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act. 2013 have been complied with.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(v) of the Order arc not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The provisions of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act arc not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax. goods and service tax. duty of customs, cess, professional tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax. duty of customs, ccss, professional tax and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March. 2022 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there arc no transactions not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable.

lx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year

(b). In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. the Company is not declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

X) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable

Xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us. no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by any person has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) Since there is no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by any person has been noticed or reported during the year, paragraph 3 (xi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c ) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, have been received by the Company during the year.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly. Paragraphs 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act. Where applicable, the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system, commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(e ) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d ) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) and it does not have any other companies in the Group. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans, there arc no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) Paragraph 3 (1 )(xx) is not applicable to Company.

(xxi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have investments in subsidiaries/ associates or joint venture companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.