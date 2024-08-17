Summary

Acropetal Technologies Ltd is recognized as a global leader in Information Technology (IT) outsourcing services. The company offers comprehensive enterprise solutions in Engineering Design Services, Healthcare, and Energy and Environment sectors. The company provides complete solutions in the form of consulting services, outsourcing, professional services, maintenance, and sustenance of all IT needs. Their solutions offer their clients great efficiency and excellent quality for their varied strategic business interests.The initial focus of the company was on Engineering Design Services. They offer a broad spectrum of Engineering Design Services to reduce product design cycle time and costs. The portfolio of services includes concept design, product design & development, advanced analysis, reliability engineering and value engineering. The value added services offered to the customers are product quality improvement, idea generation, product teardown, material cost-out, product redesign and back office support to accomplish 2D Drawings, Data Conversion and 3D Modelling.The company is headquartered in Bangalore, the silicon valley of India. They also have their presence in Dubai, UAE, through their subsidiary Vision Info Inc. Acropetal Technologies Ltd was incorporated on April 25, 2001 as a public limited company and received certificate of commencement of business on May 2, 2001. The company was started as an Engineering Design Services company. In the year 2002, the company

