AcroPetal Technologies Ltd Share Price

1.7
(-2.86%)
May 2, 2017|03:30:50 PM

AcroPetal Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1.7

Prev. Close

1.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

1.7

Day's Low

1.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

5.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.61

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

AcroPetal Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

AcroPetal Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

AcroPetal Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:09 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.09%

Non-Promoter- 0.52%

Institutions: 0.51%

Non-Institutions: 64.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AcroPetal Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

38.89

38.89

38.89

38.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15.95

174.84

248.97

243.83

Net Worth

22.94

213.73

287.86

282.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

18.41

106.55

152.07

187.48

yoy growth (%)

-82.72

-29.93

-18.88

32.35

Raw materials

0

-0.72

-5.2

-18.1

As % of sales

0

0.67

3.42

9.65

Employee costs

-15.89

-65.15

-97.31

-96

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-189.99

-78.15

10.66

27.64

Depreciation

-31.01

-27.45

-14.55

-23.76

Tax paid

5.98

-0.26

-5.52

1.39

Working capital

-121.13

-22

19.86

-31.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-82.72

-29.93

-18.88

32.35

Op profit growth

208.86

-238.37

-21.51

-19.74

EBIT growth

173.64

-361.91

-34.77

7.69

Net profit growth

140.58

-1,543.54

-82.31

40.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

0

23.55

31.59

123.41

221.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

23.55

31.59

123.41

221.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.3

2.48

12.89

16.52

3.99

AcroPetal Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AcroPetal Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

RAVI KUMAR

Director

MOHAN HOSAHALLI RAMAKRISHNA

Director

MATHEW JAMES MANIMALA

Director

SUBRAMANYA REDDY DANDALA KANNAYYAREDDY

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AcroPetal Technologies Ltd

Summary

Acropetal Technologies Ltd is recognized as a global leader in Information Technology (IT) outsourcing services. The company offers comprehensive enterprise solutions in Engineering Design Services, Healthcare, and Energy and Environment sectors. The company provides complete solutions in the form of consulting services, outsourcing, professional services, maintenance, and sustenance of all IT needs. Their solutions offer their clients great efficiency and excellent quality for their varied strategic business interests.The initial focus of the company was on Engineering Design Services. They offer a broad spectrum of Engineering Design Services to reduce product design cycle time and costs. The portfolio of services includes concept design, product design & development, advanced analysis, reliability engineering and value engineering. The value added services offered to the customers are product quality improvement, idea generation, product teardown, material cost-out, product redesign and back office support to accomplish 2D Drawings, Data Conversion and 3D Modelling.The company is headquartered in Bangalore, the silicon valley of India. They also have their presence in Dubai, UAE, through their subsidiary Vision Info Inc. Acropetal Technologies Ltd was incorporated on April 25, 2001 as a public limited company and received certificate of commencement of business on May 2, 2001. The company was started as an Engineering Design Services company. In the year 2002, the company
