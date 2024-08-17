Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1.7
Prev. Close₹1.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹1.7
Day's Low₹1.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹5.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.61
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
38.89
38.89
38.89
38.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.95
174.84
248.97
243.83
Net Worth
22.94
213.73
287.86
282.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
18.41
106.55
152.07
187.48
yoy growth (%)
-82.72
-29.93
-18.88
32.35
Raw materials
0
-0.72
-5.2
-18.1
As % of sales
0
0.67
3.42
9.65
Employee costs
-15.89
-65.15
-97.31
-96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-189.99
-78.15
10.66
27.64
Depreciation
-31.01
-27.45
-14.55
-23.76
Tax paid
5.98
-0.26
-5.52
1.39
Working capital
-121.13
-22
19.86
-31.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-82.72
-29.93
-18.88
32.35
Op profit growth
208.86
-238.37
-21.51
-19.74
EBIT growth
173.64
-361.91
-34.77
7.69
Net profit growth
140.58
-1,543.54
-82.31
40.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
0
23.55
31.59
123.41
221.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
23.55
31.59
123.41
221.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.3
2.48
12.89
16.52
3.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
RAVI KUMAR
Director
MOHAN HOSAHALLI RAMAKRISHNA
Director
MATHEW JAMES MANIMALA
Director
SUBRAMANYA REDDY DANDALA KANNAYYAREDDY
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by AcroPetal Technologies Ltd
Summary
Acropetal Technologies Ltd is recognized as a global leader in Information Technology (IT) outsourcing services. The company offers comprehensive enterprise solutions in Engineering Design Services, Healthcare, and Energy and Environment sectors. The company provides complete solutions in the form of consulting services, outsourcing, professional services, maintenance, and sustenance of all IT needs. Their solutions offer their clients great efficiency and excellent quality for their varied strategic business interests.The initial focus of the company was on Engineering Design Services. They offer a broad spectrum of Engineering Design Services to reduce product design cycle time and costs. The portfolio of services includes concept design, product design & development, advanced analysis, reliability engineering and value engineering. The value added services offered to the customers are product quality improvement, idea generation, product teardown, material cost-out, product redesign and back office support to accomplish 2D Drawings, Data Conversion and 3D Modelling.The company is headquartered in Bangalore, the silicon valley of India. They also have their presence in Dubai, UAE, through their subsidiary Vision Info Inc. Acropetal Technologies Ltd was incorporated on April 25, 2001 as a public limited company and received certificate of commencement of business on May 2, 2001. The company was started as an Engineering Design Services company. In the year 2002, the company
Read More
