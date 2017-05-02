iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AcroPetal Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

1.7
(-2.86%)
May 2, 2017|03:30:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR AcroPetal Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

38.89

38.89

38.89

38.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15.95

174.84

248.97

243.83

Net Worth

22.94

213.73

287.86

282.72

Minority Interest

Debt

108.57

83.08

83.2

67.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.34

2.34

2.08

0

Total Liabilities

133.85

299.15

373.14

350.19

Fixed Assets

78.38

116.67

124.32

89.72

Intangible Assets

Investments

74.75

75.65

75.95

64.23

Deferred Tax Asset Net

5.98

0

0

0.63

Networking Capital

-25.58

106.36

164.28

173.45

Inventories

0

0

0

0.21

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0.4

Sundry Debtors

7.02

161.65

147.07

124.92

Debtor Days

139.16

553.73

352.98

243.19

Other Current Assets

18.1

40.64

95.52

116.8

Sundry Creditors

0

-34.01

0

-13.95

Creditor Days

0

116.5

0

27.15

Other Current Liabilities

-50.7

-61.92

-78.31

-54.53

Cash

0.33

0.48

8.59

22.16

Total Assets

133.86

299.16

373.14

350.19

AcroPetal Technologies Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR AcroPetal Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.