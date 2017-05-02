AcroPetal Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
38.89
38.89
38.89
38.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.95
174.84
248.97
243.83
Net Worth
22.94
213.73
287.86
282.72
Minority Interest
Debt
108.57
83.08
83.2
67.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.34
2.34
2.08
0
Total Liabilities
133.85
299.15
373.14
350.19
Fixed Assets
78.38
116.67
124.32
89.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
74.75
75.65
75.95
64.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.98
0
0
0.63
Networking Capital
-25.58
106.36
164.28
173.45
Inventories
0
0
0
0.21
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0.4
Sundry Debtors
7.02
161.65
147.07
124.92
Debtor Days
139.16
553.73
352.98
243.19
Other Current Assets
18.1
40.64
95.52
116.8
Sundry Creditors
0
-34.01
0
-13.95
Creditor Days
0
116.5
0
27.15
Other Current Liabilities
-50.7
-61.92
-78.31
-54.53
Cash
0.33
0.48
8.59
22.16
Total Assets
133.86
299.16
373.14
350.19
