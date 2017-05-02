iifl-logo-icon 1
AcroPetal Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.7
(-2.86%)
May 2, 2017|03:30:50 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR AcroPetal Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

18.41

106.55

152.07

187.48

yoy growth (%)

-82.72

-29.93

-18.88

32.35

Raw materials

0

-0.72

-5.2

-18.1

As % of sales

0

0.67

3.42

9.65

Employee costs

-15.89

-65.15

-97.31

-96

As % of sales

86.32

61.14

63.98

51.2

Other costs

-154.3

-89.82

-14.04

-28.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

838.07

84.29

9.23

15

Operating profit

-151.79

-49.14

35.51

45.24

OPM

-824.39

-46.12

23.35

24.13

Depreciation

-31.01

-27.45

-14.55

-23.76

Interest expense

-13.88

-13.79

-13.91

-10.03

Other income

6.69

12.24

3.61

16.19

Profit before tax

-189.99

-78.15

10.66

27.64

Taxes

5.98

-0.26

-5.52

1.39

Tax rate

-3.14

0.33

-51.83

5.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-184.01

-78.41

5.13

29.03

Exceptional items

5.68

4.28

0

0

Net profit

-178.33

-74.12

5.13

29.03

yoy growth (%)

140.58

-1,543.54

-82.31

40.52

NPM

-968.55

-69.56

3.37

15.48

