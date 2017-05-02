Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
18.41
106.55
152.07
187.48
yoy growth (%)
-82.72
-29.93
-18.88
32.35
Raw materials
0
-0.72
-5.2
-18.1
As % of sales
0
0.67
3.42
9.65
Employee costs
-15.89
-65.15
-97.31
-96
As % of sales
86.32
61.14
63.98
51.2
Other costs
-154.3
-89.82
-14.04
-28.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
838.07
84.29
9.23
15
Operating profit
-151.79
-49.14
35.51
45.24
OPM
-824.39
-46.12
23.35
24.13
Depreciation
-31.01
-27.45
-14.55
-23.76
Interest expense
-13.88
-13.79
-13.91
-10.03
Other income
6.69
12.24
3.61
16.19
Profit before tax
-189.99
-78.15
10.66
27.64
Taxes
5.98
-0.26
-5.52
1.39
Tax rate
-3.14
0.33
-51.83
5.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-184.01
-78.41
5.13
29.03
Exceptional items
5.68
4.28
0
0
Net profit
-178.33
-74.12
5.13
29.03
yoy growth (%)
140.58
-1,543.54
-82.31
40.52
NPM
-968.55
-69.56
3.37
15.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.