AcroPetal Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-189.99
-78.15
10.66
27.64
Depreciation
-31.01
-27.45
-14.55
-23.76
Tax paid
5.98
-0.26
-5.52
1.39
Working capital
-121.13
-22
19.86
-31.77
Other operating items
Operating
-336.15
-127.87
10.44
-26.49
Capital expenditure
-7.13
17.32
70.9
-24.03
Free cash flow
-343.28
-110.55
81.34
-50.52
Equity raised
337.22
497.93
487.66
439.69
Investing
-0.9
-0.29
11.72
59.12
Financing
30.93
14.48
16.41
-11.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
4.67
Net in cash
23.96
401.56
597.13
441.65
No Record Found
