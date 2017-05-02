iifl-logo-icon 1
AcroPetal Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.7
(-2.86%)
May 2, 2017|03:30:50 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR AcroPetal Technologies Ltd

AcroPetal Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-189.99

-78.15

10.66

27.64

Depreciation

-31.01

-27.45

-14.55

-23.76

Tax paid

5.98

-0.26

-5.52

1.39

Working capital

-121.13

-22

19.86

-31.77

Other operating items

Operating

-336.15

-127.87

10.44

-26.49

Capital expenditure

-7.13

17.32

70.9

-24.03

Free cash flow

-343.28

-110.55

81.34

-50.52

Equity raised

337.22

497.93

487.66

439.69

Investing

-0.9

-0.29

11.72

59.12

Financing

30.93

14.48

16.41

-11.3

Dividends paid

0

0

0

4.67

Net in cash

23.96

401.56

597.13

441.65

