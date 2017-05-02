iifl-logo-icon 1
AcroPetal Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

1.7
(-2.86%)
May 2, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-74.4

-44.26

-31.6

60.71

Op profit growth

143.03

-237.52

-38.53

9.63

EBIT growth

114.72

-425.73

-53.59

30.32

Net profit growth

66.51

-5,071.48

-94.35

34.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-558.16

-58.77

23.81

26.5

EBIT margin

-647.05

-77.11

13.19

19.44

Net profit margin

-664.18

-102.07

1.14

13.86

RoCE

-90.5

-22.57

5.78

14.04

RoNW

-82.76

-11.31

0.18

3.57

RoA

-23.22

-7.47

0.12

2.5

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0.89

11.34

Dividend per share

0

0

0

1.2

Cash EPS

-62.67

-41.38

-6.42

0.69

Book value per share

-21.93

54.52

88.59

87.46

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

6.64

1.21

P/CEPS

-0.04

-0.08

-0.92

19.99

P/B

-0.12

0.06

0.06

0.15

EV/EBIDTA

-1.22

-2.26

3.09

1.81

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

12.14

Tax payout

-3.9

0.23

-64.79

-7.59

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,236.59

693.62

380.29

142.54

Inventory days

0

0

0.19

0.13

Creditor days

-36.14

-108.02

-99.96

-22.09

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

10.14

6.34

-1.52

-4.4

Net debt / equity

-2.32

0.58

0.44

0.4

Net debt / op. profit

-1.12

-1.69

2.89

1.6

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-0.58

-3.24

-18.25

Employee costs

-88.41

-62.57

-64.75

-43.89

Other costs

-569.75

-95.61

-8.17

-11.34

