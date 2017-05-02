Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-74.4
-44.26
-31.6
60.71
Op profit growth
143.03
-237.52
-38.53
9.63
EBIT growth
114.72
-425.73
-53.59
30.32
Net profit growth
66.51
-5,071.48
-94.35
34.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-558.16
-58.77
23.81
26.5
EBIT margin
-647.05
-77.11
13.19
19.44
Net profit margin
-664.18
-102.07
1.14
13.86
RoCE
-90.5
-22.57
5.78
14.04
RoNW
-82.76
-11.31
0.18
3.57
RoA
-23.22
-7.47
0.12
2.5
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0.89
11.34
Dividend per share
0
0
0
1.2
Cash EPS
-62.67
-41.38
-6.42
0.69
Book value per share
-21.93
54.52
88.59
87.46
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
6.64
1.21
P/CEPS
-0.04
-0.08
-0.92
19.99
P/B
-0.12
0.06
0.06
0.15
EV/EBIDTA
-1.22
-2.26
3.09
1.81
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
12.14
Tax payout
-3.9
0.23
-64.79
-7.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,236.59
693.62
380.29
142.54
Inventory days
0
0
0.19
0.13
Creditor days
-36.14
-108.02
-99.96
-22.09
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
10.14
6.34
-1.52
-4.4
Net debt / equity
-2.32
0.58
0.44
0.4
Net debt / op. profit
-1.12
-1.69
2.89
1.6
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-0.58
-3.24
-18.25
Employee costs
-88.41
-62.57
-64.75
-43.89
Other costs
-569.75
-95.61
-8.17
-11.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.