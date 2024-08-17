AcroPetal Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Sept-2016
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
0
0
7.35
16.2
12.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
7.35
16.2
12.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.3
1.12
1.36
6.89
Total Income
0
0.3
8.46
17.56
19.26
Total Expenditure
0.2
0.27
64.13
15.94
181.54
PBIDT
-0.2
0.03
-55.67
1.62
-162.28
Interest
0.1
0
-8.94
8.97
12.93
PBDT
-0.3
0.03
-46.73
-7.36
-175.21
Depreciation
0.89
0.89
6.81
7.56
19.99
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0
0.05
0
-8.78
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.24
-0.85
-53.59
-14.92
-186.43
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.24
-0.85
-54.91
-13.6
-184.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-55.39
0.47
7.01
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.24
-0.85
0.48
-14.07
-191.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.22
0
-3.5
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
38.89
38.89
38.89
38.89
38.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
2,52,42,858
2,52,42,858
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
64.91
64.91
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
35,00,000
35,00,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
25.64
25.64
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
9
9
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
1,01,47,500
1,01,47,500
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
74.36
74.36
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
26.09
26.09
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
-757.41
10
-1,311.88
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0
0
-729.11
-92.09
-1,507.11
