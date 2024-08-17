iifl-logo-icon 1
AcroPetal Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

1.7
(-2.86%)
May 2, 2017|03:30:50 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Sept-2016Mar-2016Sept-2015Mar-2015

Gross Sales

0

0

7.35

16.2

12.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

7.35

16.2

12.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.3

1.12

1.36

6.89

Total Income

0

0.3

8.46

17.56

19.26

Total Expenditure

0.2

0.27

64.13

15.94

181.54

PBIDT

-0.2

0.03

-55.67

1.62

-162.28

Interest

0.1

0

-8.94

8.97

12.93

PBDT

-0.3

0.03

-46.73

-7.36

-175.21

Depreciation

0.89

0.89

6.81

7.56

19.99

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0

0.05

0

-8.78

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.24

-0.85

-53.59

-14.92

-186.43

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.24

-0.85

-54.91

-13.6

-184.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-55.39

0.47

7.01

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.24

-0.85

0.48

-14.07

-191.65

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-0.22

0

-3.5

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

38.89

38.89

38.89

38.89

38.89

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

2,52,42,858

2,52,42,858

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

64.91

64.91

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

35,00,000

35,00,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

25.64

25.64

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

9

9

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

1,01,47,500

1,01,47,500

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

74.36

74.36

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

26.09

26.09

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

-757.41

10

-1,311.88

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

0

0

-729.11

-92.09

-1,507.11

