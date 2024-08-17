AcroPetal Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
0
23.55
23.1
112.23
173.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
23.55
23.1
112.23
173.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.3
1.59
0.04
19.12
2.97
Total Income
0.3
25.14
23.14
131.35
176.42
Total Expenditure
0.35
22.99
29.11
114.51
134.55
PBIDT
-0.05
2.15
-5.96
16.84
41.86
Interest
0
13.58
11.04
11
11.3
PBDT
-0.05
-11.43
-17
5.82
30.56
Depreciation
1.33
11.37
21.64
26.51
19.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.61
3.71
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.38
-22.8
-38.64
-21.29
7.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0.2
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.38
-20.82
-42.88
-24.45
7.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.47
0
-0.07
-0.07
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.38
-21.29
-42.88
-24.37
7.58
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-5.35
-11.03
-6.28
1.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
38.89
38.89
38.89
38.88
38.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
2,52,42,858
2,03,92,858
2,03,92,858
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
64.91
52.43
52.43
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
35,00,000
83,50,000
83,50,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
25.64
45.13
45.13
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
9
21.46
21.47
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
1,01,47,500
1,01,47,500
1,01,47,500
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
74.36
54.86
54.86
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
26.09
26.09
26.09
PBIDTM(%)
0
9.12
-25.8
15
24.13
PBDTM(%)
0
-48.53
-73.59
5.19
17.62
PATM(%)
0
-96.81
-167.27
-18.96
4.45
