AcroPetal Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.7
(-2.86%)
May 2, 2017|03:30:50 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Gross Sales

0

23.55

23.1

112.23

173.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

23.55

23.1

112.23

173.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.3

1.59

0.04

19.12

2.97

Total Income

0.3

25.14

23.14

131.35

176.42

Total Expenditure

0.35

22.99

29.11

114.51

134.55

PBIDT

-0.05

2.15

-5.96

16.84

41.86

Interest

0

13.58

11.04

11

11.3

PBDT

-0.05

-11.43

-17

5.82

30.56

Depreciation

1.33

11.37

21.64

26.51

19.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.61

3.71

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.38

-22.8

-38.64

-21.29

7.73

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0.2

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.38

-20.82

-42.88

-24.45

7.51

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.47

0

-0.07

-0.07

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.38

-21.29

-42.88

-24.37

7.58

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-5.35

-11.03

-6.28

1.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

38.89

38.89

38.89

38.88

38.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

2,52,42,858

2,03,92,858

2,03,92,858

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

64.91

52.43

52.43

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

35,00,000

83,50,000

83,50,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

25.64

45.13

45.13

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

9

21.46

21.47

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

1,01,47,500

1,01,47,500

1,01,47,500

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

74.36

54.86

54.86

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

26.09

26.09

26.09

PBIDTM(%)

0

9.12

-25.8

15

24.13

PBDTM(%)

0

-48.53

-73.59

5.19

17.62

PATM(%)

0

-96.81

-167.27

-18.96

4.45

