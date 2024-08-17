AcroPetal Technologies Ltd Summary

Acropetal Technologies Ltd is recognized as a global leader in Information Technology (IT) outsourcing services. The company offers comprehensive enterprise solutions in Engineering Design Services, Healthcare, and Energy and Environment sectors. The company provides complete solutions in the form of consulting services, outsourcing, professional services, maintenance, and sustenance of all IT needs. Their solutions offer their clients great efficiency and excellent quality for their varied strategic business interests.The initial focus of the company was on Engineering Design Services. They offer a broad spectrum of Engineering Design Services to reduce product design cycle time and costs. The portfolio of services includes concept design, product design & development, advanced analysis, reliability engineering and value engineering. The value added services offered to the customers are product quality improvement, idea generation, product teardown, material cost-out, product redesign and back office support to accomplish 2D Drawings, Data Conversion and 3D Modelling.The company is headquartered in Bangalore, the silicon valley of India. They also have their presence in Dubai, UAE, through their subsidiary Vision Info Inc. Acropetal Technologies Ltd was incorporated on April 25, 2001 as a public limited company and received certificate of commencement of business on May 2, 2001. The company was started as an Engineering Design Services company. In the year 2002, the company procured first large customer in Saudi-Oger to build a small offshore Development Centre. In the year 2003, they received approval for setting up 100% Software Export Oriented Unit under the Software Technology Park Scheme. In the year 2004, the company commenced IT services business with small projects in the web services and portal development areas. In the year 2005, they received order worth Rs 420 lakh from Data Assured.In the year 2007, the company invested in Healthcare and Energy & Environment and thus they initiated critical strategic developments in the company.In the year 2009, the company commenced a vertical unit in emerging sector of Healthcare. In January 27, 2009, the company purchased 100% shares of Vision Info Inc at Ras Al Khaimah Free Trade Zone Authority, UAE to cater to the business opportunities in the Middle East region, pursuant to which they became a wholly owned subsidiary company.The company was awarded the prestigious STPI award for High Growth in Small and Medium Business Unit by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and Department of Information Technology, Biotechnology & Science Technology, Karnataka for the year 2006-07 and 2008-09.In December 2010, the company made a partnership with Cisco, one of the worlds biggest technology corporations, that produces computer networking products and services, which will help bolster their existing expertise and portfolio. In February 2011, they made a partnership with SAP, which will leapfrog the companys strategic position in the ERP market.The company intends to set up new Software Development Center cum Corporate Office in Bangalore. They also plan to expand their geographical presence in the US, UK, Middle east and South East Asia by setting up offices.