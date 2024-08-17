iifl-logo-icon 1
IOL Netcom Ltd Share Price

2.25
(-8.16%)
Jan 22, 2013|12:00:00 AM

IOL Netcom Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2.25

Prev. Close

2.45

Turnover(Lac.)

2.26

Day's High

2.3

Day's Low

2.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

21.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

IOL Netcom Ltd Corporate Action

IOL Netcom Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

IOL Netcom Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:37 AM
Sep-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.29%

Non-Promoter- 2.38%

Institutions: 2.37%

Non-Institutions: 95.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IOL Netcom Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2011Jun-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

29.39

47.36

45.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

45.67

40.24

56.44

Net Worth

75.06

87.6

101.76

Minority Interest

IOL Netcom Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IOL Netcom Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

A S Oberai

Director

P L Chaturvedi

Company Secretary

Rahul Dubey

Managing Director

Siddhartha Sankar Bose

Additional Director

Suryamanai Rajaram Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IOL Netcom Ltd

Summary

IOL Netcom Limited (IOL) is Indias first commercial Metro Ethernet Fibre Network Infrastructure Company came to existence in the year of 1985. Ashish Deora promoted it, the company has a fully integrated backbone network, featuring 1-1000Mbps access, that provides superior network experience. The Company, with head quarters in Mumbai serving in the areas of Broadband Internet, IPTV (Internet Protocol Television), eLearning, Video-Music-Games-News on Demand, Shopping, Network Personal Video Recorder, Pay Per View and Digital Signage. Also provides Enterprise Solutions, such as Hosting Solution, Storage Solution, Security Solution, Professional Support Solution, ASP Services and Media Communication. IOL Netcom is the only company in India today to enjoy a distinct advantage in terms of access to fibre in major metros and a Content Delivery Network (CDN) agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) / Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), allowing it to have an Access to over 2 million homes. Name of the company was changed from India Online Network Limited to IOL Broadband Limited in the year 2003. IOL had signed a content delivery network affiliation contract with MTNL in August of the year 2006. During the year 2006-07, IOL had partnered with leading technology companies for the software and hardware requirements for its IPTV services. The Company has also signed a five-year distribution agreement with ANYTIME (a consortium formed by the Hollywood studios), Asia Paci
