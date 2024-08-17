Summary

IOL Netcom Limited (IOL) is Indias first commercial Metro Ethernet Fibre Network Infrastructure Company came to existence in the year of 1985. Ashish Deora promoted it, the company has a fully integrated backbone network, featuring 1-1000Mbps access, that provides superior network experience. The Company, with head quarters in Mumbai serving in the areas of Broadband Internet, IPTV (Internet Protocol Television), eLearning, Video-Music-Games-News on Demand, Shopping, Network Personal Video Recorder, Pay Per View and Digital Signage. Also provides Enterprise Solutions, such as Hosting Solution, Storage Solution, Security Solution, Professional Support Solution, ASP Services and Media Communication. IOL Netcom is the only company in India today to enjoy a distinct advantage in terms of access to fibre in major metros and a Content Delivery Network (CDN) agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) / Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), allowing it to have an Access to over 2 million homes. Name of the company was changed from India Online Network Limited to IOL Broadband Limited in the year 2003. IOL had signed a content delivery network affiliation contract with MTNL in August of the year 2006. During the year 2006-07, IOL had partnered with leading technology companies for the software and hardware requirements for its IPTV services. The Company has also signed a five-year distribution agreement with ANYTIME (a consortium formed by the Hollywood studios), Asia Paci

