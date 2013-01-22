iifl-logo-icon 1
IOL Netcom Ltd Balance Sheet

2.25
(-8.16%)
Jan 22, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2011Jun-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

29.39

47.36

45.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

45.67

40.24

56.44

Net Worth

75.06

87.6

101.76

Minority Interest

Debt

28.08

22.75

36.63

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

103.14

110.35

138.39

Fixed Assets

67.18

77.84

86.45

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.11

2.11

2.11

Networking Capital

30.37

26.84

45.83

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

9.98

13.64

40.4

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

25.84

27.84

38.75

Sundry Creditors

-2.43

-3.73

-19.06

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.02

-10.91

-14.26

Cash

3.48

3.56

4

Total Assets

103.14

110.35

138.39

