IOL Netcom Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2011
|Jun-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
29.39
47.36
45.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
45.67
40.24
56.44
Net Worth
75.06
87.6
101.76
Minority Interest
Debt
28.08
22.75
36.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
103.14
110.35
138.39
Fixed Assets
67.18
77.84
86.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.11
2.11
2.11
Networking Capital
30.37
26.84
45.83
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.98
13.64
40.4
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
25.84
27.84
38.75
Sundry Creditors
-2.43
-3.73
-19.06
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.02
-10.91
-14.26
Cash
3.48
3.56
4
Total Assets
103.14
110.35
138.39
