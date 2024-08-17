IOL Netcom Ltd Summary

IOL Netcom Limited (IOL) is Indias first commercial Metro Ethernet Fibre Network Infrastructure Company came to existence in the year of 1985. Ashish Deora promoted it, the company has a fully integrated backbone network, featuring 1-1000Mbps access, that provides superior network experience. The Company, with head quarters in Mumbai serving in the areas of Broadband Internet, IPTV (Internet Protocol Television), eLearning, Video-Music-Games-News on Demand, Shopping, Network Personal Video Recorder, Pay Per View and Digital Signage. Also provides Enterprise Solutions, such as Hosting Solution, Storage Solution, Security Solution, Professional Support Solution, ASP Services and Media Communication. IOL Netcom is the only company in India today to enjoy a distinct advantage in terms of access to fibre in major metros and a Content Delivery Network (CDN) agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) / Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), allowing it to have an Access to over 2 million homes. Name of the company was changed from India Online Network Limited to IOL Broadband Limited in the year 2003. IOL had signed a content delivery network affiliation contract with MTNL in August of the year 2006. During the year 2006-07, IOL had partnered with leading technology companies for the software and hardware requirements for its IPTV services. The Company has also signed a five-year distribution agreement with ANYTIME (a consortium formed by the Hollywood studios), Asia Pacifics leading VOD channel for Hollywood movies. In addition, IOL has signed with Star, Zee Turner, Times Now, Zoom, BBC and One Alliance (a consortium of Sony channels) for broadcasting its premium channels over IPTV. IOL has also entered into a distribution agreement with BBC for distribution of Cbeebies (a childrens channel) and BBC Entertainment Channel to other IPTV service providers.The Company had commercially launched its IPTV services (first of its kind in India), collaboration with MTNL in Mumbai and BSNL in Bangalore & Kolkata during August of the year 2007. The Honorable High Court of Bombay had approved the amalgamation of Exatt Technologies Pvt. Ltd (Exatt) with the company in November of the year 2007, for the same with the Karnataka High Court approved in December of the same year 2007. The Company had changed its name from IOL Broadband Limited to IOL Netcom Limited in January of the year 2008. The amalgamation of Exatt Technologies Pvt Ltd with the company had become effective from 15th January of the year 2008.