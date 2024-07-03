Summary

Izmo Limited (Formerly known as Logix Microsystems Limited) was established on September 08, 1995. The Company is a leading Solution Provider in the Customer Relationship Management market space,with partnerships and alliances with leading global companies such as Siebel Systems, SAP, Oracle, etc. The Company is engaged in interactive marketing solutions. It offers hi-tech automotive e-retailing solutions. It is an international Consulting Company focusing on delivering Web-Enabled Solutions to Mid-Market and dotcom companies. A new Offshore Development Centre in the Export Promotion Industrial Park,Whitefield,Bangalore is being set up. The total cost of the project has been estimated at Rs.15 crores which is being financed by internal accruals and long term debt from FIs.The project is expected to commence operations in March 2002.The Company launched izmocars into the US market in January, 2002; it launched latest product izmo Rainmaker in March, 2005; launched izmoTHISS, the Hybrid Internet Sales System, in October, 2006; launched izmoAutos in May, 2007; thereafter, it acquired Reckonup in June, 2007; launched izmolive in August, 2007; launched Carazob in August, 2007; acquired CarSite in Feb 07. The Company acquired Reckonup, an Automotive CRM company based in Chattanooga, TN, and AddOnAuto, an Automotive Service Provider offering Interactive Accessories Configurators during 2007-08. During FY 2009-10, the Company through its subsidiary, Homestar Systems Inc had acquired

