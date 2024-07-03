iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IZMO Ltd Share Price

524.75
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:14:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open557
  • Day's High557
  • 52 Wk High649.45
  • Prev. Close552.35
  • Day's Low524.75
  • 52 Wk Low 238.6
  • Turnover (lac)269.11
  • P/E31.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value137.33
  • EPS17.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)779.31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

IZMO Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

557

Prev. Close

552.35

Turnover(Lac.)

269.11

Day's High

557

Day's Low

524.75

52 Week's High

649.45

52 Week's Low

238.6

Book Value

137.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

779.31

P/E

31.25

EPS

17.67

Divi. Yield

0

IZMO Ltd Corporate Action

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

IZMO Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

IZMO Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:34 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.04%

Non-Promoter- 4.11%

Institutions: 4.10%

Non-Institutions: 60.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

IZMO Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.11

13.39

13.36

13.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

164.96

158

157.27

156.61

Net Worth

179.07

171.39

170.63

169.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

27.3

25.02

22.59

21.63

yoy growth (%)

9.12

10.72

4.44

16.92

Raw materials

-2.18

-0.42

-0.72

-0.71

As % of sales

8.01

1.71

3.19

3.28

Employee costs

-18.59

-18.26

-16.65

-11.57

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.25

0.82

1.48

0

Depreciation

-1.01

-2.09

-1.21

-5.86

Tax paid

-0.17

-0.77

-0.98

0.74

Working capital

-2.58

-0.57

2.4

7.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.12

10.72

4.44

16.92

Op profit growth

-49.47

-325.94

-120.89

8.93

EBIT growth

-39.75

-33.32

124.86

530.74

Net profit growth

79.47

-91.07

-33.78

-170.41

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

186.75

153.83

132.43

116.14

101.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

186.75

153.83

132.43

116.14

101.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.34

3.53

5.5

22.8

8.47

View Annually Results

IZMO Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IZMO Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Whole Time Direc

Shashi Soni

ED / MD / Promoter

Sanjay Soni

ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter

Kiran Soni

Independent Non Exe. Director

R Krishnamurthy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vijay Kumar D Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vasanth Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Varun Kumar A S

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IZMO Ltd

Summary

Izmo Limited (Formerly known as Logix Microsystems Limited) was established on September 08, 1995. The Company is a leading Solution Provider in the Customer Relationship Management market space,with partnerships and alliances with leading global companies such as Siebel Systems, SAP, Oracle, etc. The Company is engaged in interactive marketing solutions. It offers hi-tech automotive e-retailing solutions. It is an international Consulting Company focusing on delivering Web-Enabled Solutions to Mid-Market and dotcom companies. A new Offshore Development Centre in the Export Promotion Industrial Park,Whitefield,Bangalore is being set up. The total cost of the project has been estimated at Rs.15 crores which is being financed by internal accruals and long term debt from FIs.The project is expected to commence operations in March 2002.The Company launched izmocars into the US market in January, 2002; it launched latest product izmo Rainmaker in March, 2005; launched izmoTHISS, the Hybrid Internet Sales System, in October, 2006; launched izmoAutos in May, 2007; thereafter, it acquired Reckonup in June, 2007; launched izmolive in August, 2007; launched Carazob in August, 2007; acquired CarSite in Feb 07. The Company acquired Reckonup, an Automotive CRM company based in Chattanooga, TN, and AddOnAuto, an Automotive Service Provider offering Interactive Accessories Configurators during 2007-08. During FY 2009-10, the Company through its subsidiary, Homestar Systems Inc had acquired
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the IZMO Ltd share price today?

The IZMO Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹524.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of IZMO Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IZMO Ltd is ₹779.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IZMO Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IZMO Ltd is 31.25 and 3.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IZMO Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IZMO Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IZMO Ltd is ₹238.6 and ₹649.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IZMO Ltd?

IZMO Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 85.20%, 3 Years at 81.26%, 1 Year at 120.76%, 6 Month at 41.59%, 3 Month at 33.06% and 1 Month at 6.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IZMO Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IZMO Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.05 %
Institutions - 4.11 %
Public - 60.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR IZMO Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.