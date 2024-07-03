SectorIT - Software
Open₹557
Prev. Close₹552.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹269.11
Day's High₹557
Day's Low₹524.75
52 Week's High₹649.45
52 Week's Low₹238.6
Book Value₹137.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)779.31
P/E31.25
EPS17.67
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.11
13.39
13.36
13.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
164.96
158
157.27
156.61
Net Worth
179.07
171.39
170.63
169.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
27.3
25.02
22.59
21.63
yoy growth (%)
9.12
10.72
4.44
16.92
Raw materials
-2.18
-0.42
-0.72
-0.71
As % of sales
8.01
1.71
3.19
3.28
Employee costs
-18.59
-18.26
-16.65
-11.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.25
0.82
1.48
0
Depreciation
-1.01
-2.09
-1.21
-5.86
Tax paid
-0.17
-0.77
-0.98
0.74
Working capital
-2.58
-0.57
2.4
7.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.12
10.72
4.44
16.92
Op profit growth
-49.47
-325.94
-120.89
8.93
EBIT growth
-39.75
-33.32
124.86
530.74
Net profit growth
79.47
-91.07
-33.78
-170.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
186.75
153.83
132.43
116.14
101.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
186.75
153.83
132.43
116.14
101.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.34
3.53
5.5
22.8
8.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & Whole Time Direc
Shashi Soni
ED / MD / Promoter
Sanjay Soni
ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter
Kiran Soni
Independent Non Exe. Director
R Krishnamurthy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vijay Kumar D Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vasanth Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Varun Kumar A S
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IZMO Ltd
Summary
Izmo Limited (Formerly known as Logix Microsystems Limited) was established on September 08, 1995. The Company is a leading Solution Provider in the Customer Relationship Management market space,with partnerships and alliances with leading global companies such as Siebel Systems, SAP, Oracle, etc. The Company is engaged in interactive marketing solutions. It offers hi-tech automotive e-retailing solutions. It is an international Consulting Company focusing on delivering Web-Enabled Solutions to Mid-Market and dotcom companies. A new Offshore Development Centre in the Export Promotion Industrial Park,Whitefield,Bangalore is being set up. The total cost of the project has been estimated at Rs.15 crores which is being financed by internal accruals and long term debt from FIs.The project is expected to commence operations in March 2002.The Company launched izmocars into the US market in January, 2002; it launched latest product izmo Rainmaker in March, 2005; launched izmoTHISS, the Hybrid Internet Sales System, in October, 2006; launched izmoAutos in May, 2007; thereafter, it acquired Reckonup in June, 2007; launched izmolive in August, 2007; launched Carazob in August, 2007; acquired CarSite in Feb 07. The Company acquired Reckonup, an Automotive CRM company based in Chattanooga, TN, and AddOnAuto, an Automotive Service Provider offering Interactive Accessories Configurators during 2007-08. During FY 2009-10, the Company through its subsidiary, Homestar Systems Inc had acquired
Read More
The IZMO Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹524.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IZMO Ltd is ₹779.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IZMO Ltd is 31.25 and 3.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IZMO Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IZMO Ltd is ₹238.6 and ₹649.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IZMO Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 85.20%, 3 Years at 81.26%, 1 Year at 120.76%, 6 Month at 41.59%, 3 Month at 33.06% and 1 Month at 6.91%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.