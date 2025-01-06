iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IZMO Ltd Cash Flow Statement

524.75
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IZMO Ltd

IZMO FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.25

0.82

1.48

0

Depreciation

-1.01

-2.09

-1.21

-5.86

Tax paid

-0.17

-0.77

-0.98

0.74

Working capital

-2.58

-0.57

2.4

7.55

Other operating items

Operating

-3.52

-2.61

1.68

2.42

Capital expenditure

2.45

20.95

-15.65

0.26

Free cash flow

-1.07

18.33

-13.96

2.68

Equity raised

313.33

311.91

307.6

301.42

Investing

0

0

-9.38

-5.33

Financing

-3.47

-3.77

-10.58

25.19

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

308.79

326.47

273.66

323.97

IZMO : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR IZMO Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.