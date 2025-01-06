IZMO Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.25
0.82
1.48
0
Depreciation
-1.01
-2.09
-1.21
-5.86
Tax paid
-0.17
-0.77
-0.98
0.74
Working capital
-2.58
-0.57
2.4
7.55
Other operating items
Operating
-3.52
-2.61
1.68
2.42
Capital expenditure
2.45
20.95
-15.65
0.26
Free cash flow
-1.07
18.33
-13.96
2.68
Equity raised
313.33
311.91
307.6
301.42
Investing
0
0
-9.38
-5.33
Financing
-3.47
-3.77
-10.58
25.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
308.79
326.47
273.66
323.97
No Record Found
