IZMO Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.11
13.39
13.36
13.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
164.96
158
157.27
156.61
Net Worth
179.07
171.39
170.63
169.8
Minority Interest
Debt
1.52
1.94
0.77
5.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
180.59
173.33
171.4
175.75
Fixed Assets
5.24
5.63
6.12
5.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
160.1
160.09
160.09
160.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.47
0.39
0.58
0.42
Networking Capital
9.18
4.14
3.1
8.68
Inventories
0
0.05
0.05
0.05
Inventory Days
0.66
Sundry Debtors
14.85
2.53
2.98
6.99
Debtor Days
93.43
Other Current Assets
13.13
12.7
10.76
10.17
Sundry Creditors
-1.23
-0.85
-1.59
-0.76
Creditor Days
10.15
Other Current Liabilities
-17.57
-10.29
-9.1
-7.77
Cash
5.6
3.08
1.52
0.6
Total Assets
180.59
173.33
171.41
175.75
