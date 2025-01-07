Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
27.3
25.02
22.59
21.63
yoy growth (%)
9.12
10.72
4.44
16.92
Raw materials
-2.18
-0.42
-0.72
-0.71
As % of sales
8.01
1.71
3.19
3.28
Employee costs
-18.59
-18.26
-16.65
-11.57
As % of sales
68.08
72.97
73.71
53.48
Other costs
-5.66
-4.62
-5.97
-5.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.75
18.5
26.42
26.55
Operating profit
0.86
1.7
-0.75
3.6
OPM
3.15
6.8
-3.33
16.67
Depreciation
-1.01
-2.09
-1.21
-5.86
Interest expense
-0.81
-0.95
-1.18
-1.18
Other income
1.23
2.16
4.63
3.44
Profit before tax
0.25
0.82
1.48
0
Taxes
-0.17
-0.77
-0.98
0.74
Tax rate
-69.34
-94.63
-66.58
13,220.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.07
0.04
0.49
0.74
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.07
0.04
0.49
0.74
yoy growth (%)
79.47
-91.07
-33.78
-170.41
NPM
0.29
0.17
2.19
3.45
