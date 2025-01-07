iifl-logo-icon 1
IZMO Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

530.1
(1.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:53:39 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

27.3

25.02

22.59

21.63

yoy growth (%)

9.12

10.72

4.44

16.92

Raw materials

-2.18

-0.42

-0.72

-0.71

As % of sales

8.01

1.71

3.19

3.28

Employee costs

-18.59

-18.26

-16.65

-11.57

As % of sales

68.08

72.97

73.71

53.48

Other costs

-5.66

-4.62

-5.97

-5.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.75

18.5

26.42

26.55

Operating profit

0.86

1.7

-0.75

3.6

OPM

3.15

6.8

-3.33

16.67

Depreciation

-1.01

-2.09

-1.21

-5.86

Interest expense

-0.81

-0.95

-1.18

-1.18

Other income

1.23

2.16

4.63

3.44

Profit before tax

0.25

0.82

1.48

0

Taxes

-0.17

-0.77

-0.98

0.74

Tax rate

-69.34

-94.63

-66.58

13,220.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.07

0.04

0.49

0.74

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.07

0.04

0.49

0.74

yoy growth (%)

79.47

-91.07

-33.78

-170.41

NPM

0.29

0.17

2.19

3.45

