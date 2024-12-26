|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Dec 2024
|20 Dec 2024
|IZMO Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In Compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (as amended) this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of IZMO Limited (the Company) will be held on Thursday December 26 2024 inter alia to consider and approve: 1. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer; 2. Appointment of the Nodal Officer for the purpose of co-ordination with IEPF Authority; and 3. Such other matters with the permission of the Chairperson and Board of Directors of the Company. Kindly take this information on your records. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 26.12.2024, on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has appointed Mr. Varun Kumar A S (Membership No. ACS-74984) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company, pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 6(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|IZMO Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and Such other matters with the permission of Chairperson and Board of Directors of the Company. With reference to the above cited subject, the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 13th November, 2024, inter-alia, has Approved and taken on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024, and Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with other statutory agendas approved as mentioned in the attached intimation letter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|IZMO Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. With reference to the above cited subject, the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Monday, 12th August, 2024, inter-alia, has Approved and taken on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024, and Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with other statutory agendas approved as mentioned in the attached intimation letter.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|IZMO Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform your that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May, 2024 i.e. Today, considered and approved the Issuance and Allotment of 34,400 equity shares of face Value Rs. 10/- each pursuant to Employee Stock Option Plan, 2013 (ESOP 2013 Scheme). Read less.. With reference to the above cited subject, the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 30th May, 2024, inter-alia, has Approved and taken on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024, and reports thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Mar 2024
|26 Feb 2024
|IZMO Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The allotment of equity shares 290784 pursuant to the exercise of conversion of equal number of warrants issued on a preferential basis. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06th March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e 06th March, 2024, has considered and approved the issuance and allotment of 2,90,784 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, upon conversion of equal number of Warrants . (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|IZMO Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday 13, February 2024 has inter-alia, approved the un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023, pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of Listing Regulations. The copies of the same including statement of assets and liabilities, statement of cash flows along with the Limited Review Reports with unmodified opinion(s) (on both Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements) for the quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 are enclosed herewith. 2. Issuance and allotment of 3,78,786 number of equity shares pursuant to conversion of 3,78,786 number of warrants convertible in to equivalent number of equity shares to the person(s) belonging to Promoter Group on preferential basis after receipt of balance amount of 75% against each warrant towards full and final subscription amount for conversion of same into equity shares. With Refence to cited Subject, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e 13th February, 2024, inter alia has approved and taken on record the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results including Limited Review Report of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December, 2023 thereon Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR, 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e 13th February, 2024,has considered and Approved issuance and allotment of 3,78,786 equity shares of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each, upon conversion of equal number of Warrants. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
