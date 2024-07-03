iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Canarys Automations Ltd Share Price

37.75
(-2.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38.5
  • Day's High39.2
  • 52 Wk High68.7
  • Prev. Close38.8
  • Day's Low37.35
  • 52 Wk Low 27
  • Turnover (lac)22.65
  • P/E24.87
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)212.09
  • Div. Yield0.31
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Canarys Automations Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

38.5

Prev. Close

38.8

Turnover(Lac.)

22.65

Day's High

39.2

Day's Low

37.35

52 Week's High

68.7

52 Week's Low

27

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

212.09

P/E

24.87

EPS

1.56

Divi. Yield

0.31

Canarys Automations Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

Canarys Automations Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Canarys Automations Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:25 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.58%

Non-Promoter- 3.36%

Institutions: 3.36%

Non-Institutions: 40.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Canarys Automations Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.08

4.08

1.91

1.74

Preference Capital

5.2

5.2

5.2

0

Reserves

15.51

6.89

5.15

2.89

Net Worth

24.79

16.17

12.26

4.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

75.02

74.52

51.51

25.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

75.02

74.52

51.51

25.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.29

1.06

0.49

0.17

View Annually Results

Canarys Automations Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Canarys Automations Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Metikurke Ramaswamy Raman Subbarao

Whole-time Director

Danavadi Krishnamurthy Arun

Whole Time Director & CFO

Raghu Chandrashekhariah

Executive Director & CEO

Sheshadri Yedavanahalli Srinivas

Executive Director

Pushparaj Shetty

Independent Director

Asha Sivashankar

Independent Director

Ramesh Bhaskar Phatak

Independent Director

Muralikrishnan Gopalakrishnan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nagashree Hegde

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Canarys Automations Ltd

Summary

Canarys Automations Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Canarys Automations Private Limited dated July 1, 1991 issued by the RoC, Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Canarys Automations Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 21, 2006. Once again, Company was converted into Private Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Canarys Automations Private Limited on November 27, 2007. Thereafter, the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to Canarys Automations Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by RoC, Bengaluru, Karnataka on June 27, 2023.Started in 1991, Canarys is a leading IT solutions provider with over 30 years of existence in the industry. Canarys solutions span across various industry sectors, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Insurance and more. The Company in 1996 got into Partnership with large Multinational Software Company having Bengaluru Operations. In June 2002, it incorporated the Canarys Corp., wholly owned subsidiary company in USA; ventured into Hydrology and Meteorology Business in 2010. Later, the Company incorporated a foreign wholly owned-subsidiary of the Company in Singapore, Canarys APAC Pte Ltd., in November, 2019. The business operates across two verticals: Technology solutions and Water Resource Management Solution.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Canarys Automations Ltd share price today?

The Canarys Automations Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹37.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Canarys Automations Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Canarys Automations Ltd is ₹212.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Canarys Automations Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Canarys Automations Ltd is 24.87 and 3.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Canarys Automations Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Canarys Automations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Canarys Automations Ltd is ₹27 and ₹68.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Canarys Automations Ltd?

Canarys Automations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -5.48%, 6 Month at -28.41%, 3 Month at -9.35% and 1 Month at -4.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Canarys Automations Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Canarys Automations Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.59 %
Institutions - 3.36 %
Public - 40.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Canarys Automations Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.