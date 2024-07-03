Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹38.5
Prev. Close₹38.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.65
Day's High₹39.2
Day's Low₹37.35
52 Week's High₹68.7
52 Week's Low₹27
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)212.09
P/E24.87
EPS1.56
Divi. Yield0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.08
4.08
1.91
1.74
Preference Capital
5.2
5.2
5.2
0
Reserves
15.51
6.89
5.15
2.89
Net Worth
24.79
16.17
12.26
4.63
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
75.02
74.52
51.51
25.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
75.02
74.52
51.51
25.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.29
1.06
0.49
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Metikurke Ramaswamy Raman Subbarao
Whole-time Director
Danavadi Krishnamurthy Arun
Whole Time Director & CFO
Raghu Chandrashekhariah
Executive Director & CEO
Sheshadri Yedavanahalli Srinivas
Executive Director
Pushparaj Shetty
Independent Director
Asha Sivashankar
Independent Director
Ramesh Bhaskar Phatak
Independent Director
Muralikrishnan Gopalakrishnan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nagashree Hegde
Reports by Canarys Automations Ltd
Summary
Canarys Automations Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Canarys Automations Private Limited dated July 1, 1991 issued by the RoC, Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Canarys Automations Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 21, 2006. Once again, Company was converted into Private Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Canarys Automations Private Limited on November 27, 2007. Thereafter, the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to Canarys Automations Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by RoC, Bengaluru, Karnataka on June 27, 2023.Started in 1991, Canarys is a leading IT solutions provider with over 30 years of existence in the industry. Canarys solutions span across various industry sectors, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Insurance and more. The Company in 1996 got into Partnership with large Multinational Software Company having Bengaluru Operations. In June 2002, it incorporated the Canarys Corp., wholly owned subsidiary company in USA; ventured into Hydrology and Meteorology Business in 2010. Later, the Company incorporated a foreign wholly owned-subsidiary of the Company in Singapore, Canarys APAC Pte Ltd., in November, 2019. The business operates across two verticals: Technology solutions and Water Resource Management Solution.
The Canarys Automations Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹37.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Canarys Automations Ltd is ₹212.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Canarys Automations Ltd is 24.87 and 3.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Canarys Automations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Canarys Automations Ltd is ₹27 and ₹68.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Canarys Automations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -5.48%, 6 Month at -28.41%, 3 Month at -9.35% and 1 Month at -4.79%.
