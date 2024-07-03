Canarys Automations Ltd Summary

Canarys Automations Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Canarys Automations Private Limited dated July 1, 1991 issued by the RoC, Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Canarys Automations Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 21, 2006. Once again, Company was converted into Private Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Canarys Automations Private Limited on November 27, 2007. Thereafter, the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to Canarys Automations Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by RoC, Bengaluru, Karnataka on June 27, 2023.Started in 1991, Canarys is a leading IT solutions provider with over 30 years of existence in the industry. Canarys solutions span across various industry sectors, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Insurance and more. The Company in 1996 got into Partnership with large Multinational Software Company having Bengaluru Operations. In June 2002, it incorporated the Canarys Corp., wholly owned subsidiary company in USA; ventured into Hydrology and Meteorology Business in 2010. Later, the Company incorporated a foreign wholly owned-subsidiary of the Company in Singapore, Canarys APAC Pte Ltd., in November, 2019. The business operates across two verticals: Technology solutions and Water Resource Management Solution. The technology solution offerings include multiple array of consulting solutions in Digitalization, Modernization, Cloudification, Automation, Transformation and Intelligence. Technology expertise include DevOps Consulting (Azure, GitHub, Atlassian, GitLab, etc.), Cloud Consulting (Azure, AWS, GCP), Digital Enterprise Solutions using SAP, MS Dynamics 365, RPA, Digital Applications and Mobility Solutions. Water Resource Management Solution offer automation solutions to modernize irrigation water conservation, and improve water use efficiency, turnkey flood risk assessment and mitigation, cloud based water utilisation process automation for water sharing in rivers and canals and SCADA gate control systems.The Company is planning a Public Offer of issuing up to 1,52,00,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.