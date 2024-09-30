|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Canarys Automations Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. on September 03, 2024. Canarys Automations Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) This is to inform you that the 33rd Annual General Meeting ( 33rd AGM ) of the Members of Canarys Automations Limited (formerly known as Canarys Automations PrivateLimited) (the Company ) was held on Monday, 30th September 2024, at 04:00 P.M (IST)through Video Conferencing ( VC )/ Other Audio-Visual Means ( OAVM ) facility. In this regard, we hereby submit the following:Details of the Voting Results of the business transacted at the 33rd AGM in theprescribed format pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulations isenclosed as ANNEXURE-I.The Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting & voting at the 33rdAnnual General Meeting through electronic means in terms of Section 108 of theCompanies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management &Administration) Rules, 2014 as ANNEXURE-II. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
