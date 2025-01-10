iifl-logo-icon 1
Canarys Automations Ltd Balance Sheet

37
(-2.63%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.08

4.08

1.91

1.74

Preference Capital

5.2

5.2

5.2

0

Reserves

15.51

6.89

5.15

2.89

Net Worth

24.79

16.17

12.26

4.63

Minority Interest

Debt

4.01

0.98

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.11

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

28.91

17.15

12.26

4.63

Fixed Assets

0.97

0.86

0.79

0.97

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.49

0.39

1.35

0.3

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.02

0.01

0

Networking Capital

25.43

13.98

6.22

1.87

Inventories

2.72

4.59

1.04

2.34

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

42.1

26.33

10.53

3.57

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.6

9.39

2.14

1.65

Sundry Creditors

-17.82

-19.29

-4.09

-3.32

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-9.17

-7.04

-3.4

-2.37

Cash

1.02

1.9

3.88

1.48

Total Assets

28.91

17.15

12.25

4.62

