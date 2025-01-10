Canarys Automations Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.08
4.08
1.91
1.74
Preference Capital
5.2
5.2
5.2
0
Reserves
15.51
6.89
5.15
2.89
Net Worth
24.79
16.17
12.26
4.63
Minority Interest
Debt
4.01
0.98
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.11
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
28.91
17.15
12.26
4.63
Fixed Assets
0.97
0.86
0.79
0.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.49
0.39
1.35
0.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.02
0.01
0
Networking Capital
25.43
13.98
6.22
1.87
Inventories
2.72
4.59
1.04
2.34
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
42.1
26.33
10.53
3.57
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.6
9.39
2.14
1.65
Sundry Creditors
-17.82
-19.29
-4.09
-3.32
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.17
-7.04
-3.4
-2.37
Cash
1.02
1.9
3.88
1.48
Total Assets
28.91
17.15
12.25
4.62
