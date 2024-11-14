Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Board Meeting Intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November 2024The Board inter alia, considered and approved the following matters:1. Approved the Standalone Un‐Audited Financial Results of Company for the halfyear ended 30th September 2024 ( Standalone Financial Results ). The FinancialResults and the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report thereon are enclosed;2. Approved the Consolidated Un‐Audited Financial Results of Company for the halfyear ended 30th September 2024 ( Consolidated Financial Results ). The FinancialResults and the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report thereon are enclosed; (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Oct 2024 31 Oct 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 31st October 2024 in accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ( SEBI Listing Regulations ).

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Canarys Automations Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. on September 03, 2024.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

To consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second half year and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Canarys Automations Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 24 Apr 2024

Canarys Automations Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board meeting held on April 24, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Apr 2024 9 Apr 2024

To consider Fund Raising Pursuant to Regulations 30 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e. Saturday, 13th April 2024 inter alia, considered and approved the matters as attached. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/04/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024