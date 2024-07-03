iifl-logo-icon 1
Airan Ltd Share Price

32.21
(-5.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:29:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34
  • Day's High34.39
  • 52 Wk High48.78
  • Prev. Close34.08
  • Day's Low32.01
  • 52 Wk Low 21.85
  • Turnover (lac)50.36
  • P/E16.5
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value10.68
  • EPS2.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)402.69
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Airan Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

34

Prev. Close

34.08

Turnover(Lac.)

50.36

Day's High

34.39

Day's Low

32.01

52 Week's High

48.78

52 Week's Low

21.85

Book Value

10.68

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

402.69

P/E

16.5

EPS

2.06

Divi. Yield

0

Airan Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

Airan Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Airan Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.34%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Airan Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25

25

25

25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

89.53

78.45

69.39

60.99

Net Worth

114.53

103.45

94.39

85.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

62.86

56.66

33.2

28.87

yoy growth (%)

10.93

70.66

15

11.36

Raw materials

0

0

-0.01

-0.59

As % of sales

0

0

0.03

2.07

Employee costs

-32.82

-24.86

-14.31

-15.75

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.18

7.6

6.29

3.11

Depreciation

-4.17

-4.01

-2.15

-2.35

Tax paid

-1.61

-1.21

-1.66

-0.81

Working capital

-3.43

22.68

-19.05

25.36

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.93

70.66

15

11.36

Op profit growth

-7.67

55.5

51.57

0.95

EBIT growth

-7.98

10.41

79.8

52.72

Net profit growth

-12.87

37.97

101.51

84.18

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

105.5

97.39

87.28

66.3

57.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

105.5

97.39

87.28

66.3

57.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.05

2.97

5.91

2.26

1.91

View Annually Results

Airan Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Airan Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sandeepkumar Agrawal

Executive Director

Poonam Sandeepkumar Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Sarita Aggarwal

Independent Director

Bhoomika Gupta

Independent Director

Siddharth Dugar

Independent Director

Ajit Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ruchika Jain

Independent Director

Manish Iyer

Non Executive Director

Abhishek Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Airan Ltd

Summary

Airan Limited was originally incorporated as Airan Consultants Private Limited in Ahmedabad on April 19, 1995. Later, the Company name changed to Airan Private Limited on January 4, 2017 with Certificate of Incorporation, which was issued by the Registrar of Companies. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company into Public Limited, the name was changed to Airan Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 18, 2017 was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in the business activities of computer coaching which were started way back in 1990s. Late Shri Viswanath Bhimsen Agrawal and also the Promoter, Mr.Sandeep Agrawal has started computer coaching classes under a Proprietorship Firm namely Arrow Computer Systems (ACS) in late 1990s. The company has started the first generation business entity with one Wipro Brand PC-XT machine having Seagate ST225 20 MB Hard Disk, a 5-1/4 inch Floppy Drive for 360 KB capacity Double sided, Double Density Floppy disk, Monochrome Monitor and Tactile Keyboard to provide the coaching of various courses like DOS, Basic, dbase, Lotus-123, and WordStar etc.Subsequently, in second year 1991-1992, the business turned its track to a different direction from coaching to Data processing and also in the year 1995-2000, the company has started full fledge IPO Applications processing, manual clearing through computerized listing with 100% reconciliation, dividend warrants listing and reconciliation, refund orders li
Company FAQs

What is the Airan Ltd share price today?

The Airan Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹32.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Airan Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Airan Ltd is ₹402.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Airan Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Airan Ltd is 16.5 and 3.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Airan Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Airan Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Airan Ltd is ₹21.85 and ₹48.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Airan Ltd?

Airan Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.44%, 3 Years at 9.65%, 1 Year at -1.79%, 6 Month at 12.74%, 3 Month at -7.39% and 1 Month at 7.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Airan Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Airan Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.34 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 27.65 %

