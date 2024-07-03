Summary

Airan Limited was originally incorporated as Airan Consultants Private Limited in Ahmedabad on April 19, 1995. Later, the Company name changed to Airan Private Limited on January 4, 2017 with Certificate of Incorporation, which was issued by the Registrar of Companies. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company into Public Limited, the name was changed to Airan Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 18, 2017 was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in the business activities of computer coaching which were started way back in 1990s. Late Shri Viswanath Bhimsen Agrawal and also the Promoter, Mr.Sandeep Agrawal has started computer coaching classes under a Proprietorship Firm namely Arrow Computer Systems (ACS) in late 1990s. The company has started the first generation business entity with one Wipro Brand PC-XT machine having Seagate ST225 20 MB Hard Disk, a 5-1/4 inch Floppy Drive for 360 KB capacity Double sided, Double Density Floppy disk, Monochrome Monitor and Tactile Keyboard to provide the coaching of various courses like DOS, Basic, dbase, Lotus-123, and WordStar etc.Subsequently, in second year 1991-1992, the business turned its track to a different direction from coaching to Data processing and also in the year 1995-2000, the company has started full fledge IPO Applications processing, manual clearing through computerized listing with 100% reconciliation, dividend warrants listing and reconciliation, refund orders li

