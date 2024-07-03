SectorIT - Software
Open₹34
Prev. Close₹34.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹50.36
Day's High₹34.39
Day's Low₹32.01
52 Week's High₹48.78
52 Week's Low₹21.85
Book Value₹10.68
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)402.69
P/E16.5
EPS2.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25
25
25
25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
89.53
78.45
69.39
60.99
Net Worth
114.53
103.45
94.39
85.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
62.86
56.66
33.2
28.87
yoy growth (%)
10.93
70.66
15
11.36
Raw materials
0
0
-0.01
-0.59
As % of sales
0
0
0.03
2.07
Employee costs
-32.82
-24.86
-14.31
-15.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.18
7.6
6.29
3.11
Depreciation
-4.17
-4.01
-2.15
-2.35
Tax paid
-1.61
-1.21
-1.66
-0.81
Working capital
-3.43
22.68
-19.05
25.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.93
70.66
15
11.36
Op profit growth
-7.67
55.5
51.57
0.95
EBIT growth
-7.98
10.41
79.8
52.72
Net profit growth
-12.87
37.97
101.51
84.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
105.5
97.39
87.28
66.3
57.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
105.5
97.39
87.28
66.3
57.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.05
2.97
5.91
2.26
1.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sandeepkumar Agrawal
Executive Director
Poonam Sandeepkumar Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Sarita Aggarwal
Independent Director
Bhoomika Gupta
Independent Director
Siddharth Dugar
Independent Director
Ajit Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ruchika Jain
Independent Director
Manish Iyer
Non Executive Director
Abhishek Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Airan Limited was originally incorporated as Airan Consultants Private Limited in Ahmedabad on April 19, 1995. Later, the Company name changed to Airan Private Limited on January 4, 2017 with Certificate of Incorporation, which was issued by the Registrar of Companies. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company into Public Limited, the name was changed to Airan Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 18, 2017 was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in the business activities of computer coaching which were started way back in 1990s. Late Shri Viswanath Bhimsen Agrawal and also the Promoter, Mr.Sandeep Agrawal has started computer coaching classes under a Proprietorship Firm namely Arrow Computer Systems (ACS) in late 1990s. The company has started the first generation business entity with one Wipro Brand PC-XT machine having Seagate ST225 20 MB Hard Disk, a 5-1/4 inch Floppy Drive for 360 KB capacity Double sided, Double Density Floppy disk, Monochrome Monitor and Tactile Keyboard to provide the coaching of various courses like DOS, Basic, dbase, Lotus-123, and WordStar etc.Subsequently, in second year 1991-1992, the business turned its track to a different direction from coaching to Data processing and also in the year 1995-2000, the company has started full fledge IPO Applications processing, manual clearing through computerized listing with 100% reconciliation, dividend warrants listing and reconciliation, refund orders li
The Airan Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹32.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Airan Ltd is ₹402.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Airan Ltd is 16.5 and 3.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Airan Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Airan Ltd is ₹21.85 and ₹48.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Airan Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.44%, 3 Years at 9.65%, 1 Year at -1.79%, 6 Month at 12.74%, 3 Month at -7.39% and 1 Month at 7.92%.
