Airan Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25
25
25
25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
89.53
78.45
69.39
60.99
Net Worth
114.53
103.45
94.39
85.99
Minority Interest
Debt
0.03
1.78
1.78
5.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.44
6.58
6.7
6.97
Total Liabilities
121
111.81
102.87
98.79
Fixed Assets
68.22
62.33
56.13
59.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.91
14.01
17.78
7.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.48
0.35
0.19
0.22
Networking Capital
34.86
22.14
28.38
31.52
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
27.63
16.54
16.18
19.26
Debtor Days
111.82
Other Current Assets
22.12
18.1
21.93
21.37
Sundry Creditors
-2.45
-1.82
-2.32
-1.82
Creditor Days
10.56
Other Current Liabilities
-12.44
-10.68
-7.41
-7.29
Cash
3.54
12.99
0.39
0.8
Total Assets
121.01
111.82
102.87
98.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.