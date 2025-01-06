iifl-logo-icon 1
Airan Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31.88
(-6.46%)
Jan 6, 2025

Airan FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.18

7.6

6.29

3.11

Depreciation

-4.17

-4.01

-2.15

-2.35

Tax paid

-1.61

-1.21

-1.66

-0.81

Working capital

-3.43

22.68

-19.05

25.36

Other operating items

Operating

-2.03

25.06

-16.56

25.3

Capital expenditure

7.56

-4.31

43.73

3.88

Free cash flow

5.52

20.75

27.16

29.18

Equity raised

110.92

128.91

86.14

43.29

Investing

3.88

-9.49

12.68

-4.04

Financing

1.47

-1.04

-3.98

4.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

121.79

139.13

122

72.7

