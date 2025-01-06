Airan Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.18
7.6
6.29
3.11
Depreciation
-4.17
-4.01
-2.15
-2.35
Tax paid
-1.61
-1.21
-1.66
-0.81
Working capital
-3.43
22.68
-19.05
25.36
Other operating items
Operating
-2.03
25.06
-16.56
25.3
Capital expenditure
7.56
-4.31
43.73
3.88
Free cash flow
5.52
20.75
27.16
29.18
Equity raised
110.92
128.91
86.14
43.29
Investing
3.88
-9.49
12.68
-4.04
Financing
1.47
-1.04
-3.98
4.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
121.79
139.13
122
72.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.