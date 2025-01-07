iifl-logo-icon 1
Airan Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

32.28
(1.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

62.86

56.66

33.2

28.87

yoy growth (%)

10.93

70.66

15

11.36

Raw materials

0

0

-0.01

-0.59

As % of sales

0

0

0.03

2.07

Employee costs

-32.82

-24.86

-14.31

-15.75

As % of sales

52.21

43.87

43.12

54.58

Other costs

-20.03

-20.97

-11.9

-7.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.87

37.01

35.86

27.41

Operating profit

10

10.83

6.96

4.59

OPM

15.9

19.11

20.98

15.91

Depreciation

-4.17

-4.01

-2.15

-2.35

Interest expense

-0.46

-0.7

-1.23

-1.07

Other income

1.82

1.49

2.71

1.94

Profit before tax

7.18

7.6

6.29

3.11

Taxes

-1.61

-1.21

-1.66

-0.81

Tax rate

-22.45

-15.92

-26.37

-26.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.57

6.39

4.63

2.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.57

6.39

4.63

2.29

yoy growth (%)

-12.87

37.97

101.51

84.18

NPM

8.86

11.28

13.95

7.96

