Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
62.86
56.66
33.2
28.87
yoy growth (%)
10.93
70.66
15
11.36
Raw materials
0
0
-0.01
-0.59
As % of sales
0
0
0.03
2.07
Employee costs
-32.82
-24.86
-14.31
-15.75
As % of sales
52.21
43.87
43.12
54.58
Other costs
-20.03
-20.97
-11.9
-7.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.87
37.01
35.86
27.41
Operating profit
10
10.83
6.96
4.59
OPM
15.9
19.11
20.98
15.91
Depreciation
-4.17
-4.01
-2.15
-2.35
Interest expense
-0.46
-0.7
-1.23
-1.07
Other income
1.82
1.49
2.71
1.94
Profit before tax
7.18
7.6
6.29
3.11
Taxes
-1.61
-1.21
-1.66
-0.81
Tax rate
-22.45
-15.92
-26.37
-26.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.57
6.39
4.63
2.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.57
6.39
4.63
2.29
yoy growth (%)
-12.87
37.97
101.51
84.18
NPM
8.86
11.28
13.95
7.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.