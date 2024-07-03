Airan Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
26.23
26.16
29.74
25.25
26.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
26.23
26.16
29.74
25.25
26.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-1.3
21.95
0.36
0.97
0.61
Total Income
24.92
48.11
30.1
26.22
27.25
Total Expenditure
23.47
20.99
21.86
20.77
21.98
PBIDT
1.45
27.12
8.25
5.45
5.27
Interest
-0.02
0.02
0.02
0.05
0.09
PBDT
1.47
27.1
8.22
5.39
5.18
Depreciation
1.39
1.36
1.37
1.57
1.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.74
1.03
1.94
0.87
0.75
Deferred Tax
0.89
2.93
0.12
-0.21
-0.1
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.54
21.78
4.8
3.16
3.12
Minority Interest After NP
0.12
0.04
0.16
0.12
0.06
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.66
21.74
4.64
3.04
3.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.66
21.74
4.64
3.04
3.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.13
1.74
0.35
0.25
0.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25
25
25.5
25
25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.52
103.66
27.74
21.58
19.78
PBDTM(%)
5.6
103.59
27.63
21.34
19.44
PATM(%)
-5.87
83.25
16.13
12.51
11.71

