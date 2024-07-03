iifl-logo-icon 1
Airan Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

26.23

26.16

29.74

25.25

26.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

26.23

26.16

29.74

25.25

26.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-1.3

21.95

0.36

0.97

0.61

Total Income

24.92

48.11

30.1

26.22

27.25

Total Expenditure

23.47

20.99

21.86

20.77

21.98

PBIDT

1.45

27.12

8.25

5.45

5.27

Interest

-0.02

0.02

0.02

0.05

0.09

PBDT

1.47

27.1

8.22

5.39

5.18

Depreciation

1.39

1.36

1.37

1.57

1.42

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.74

1.03

1.94

0.87

0.75

Deferred Tax

0.89

2.93

0.12

-0.21

-0.1

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.54

21.78

4.8

3.16

3.12

Minority Interest After NP

0.12

0.04

0.16

0.12

0.06

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.66

21.74

4.64

3.04

3.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.66

21.74

4.64

3.04

3.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.13

1.74

0.35

0.25

0.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25

25

25.5

25

25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.52

103.66

27.74

21.58

19.78

PBDTM(%)

5.6

103.59

27.63

21.34

19.44

PATM(%)

-5.87

83.25

16.13

12.51

11.71

