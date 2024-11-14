iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Airan Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting to be held on November 14 2024. Financial Results as on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. on August 31, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Airan Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
Airan Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting for consideration of Standalone and Consolidated audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st march, 2024. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) Revised Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Airan Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2023 Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

