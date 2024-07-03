iifl-logo-icon 1
Datamatics Global Services Ltd Share Price

669.1
(-3.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:56 PM

  • Open702
  • Day's High718
  • 52 Wk High775.8
  • Prev. Close691
  • Day's Low658
  • 52 Wk Low 450
  • Turnover (lac)2,460.32
  • P/E55.14
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value146.88
  • EPS12.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,959.24
  • Div. Yield0.72
Datamatics Global Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

702

Prev. Close

691

Turnover(Lac.)

2,460.32

Day's High

718

Day's Low

658

52 Week's High

775.8

52 Week's Low

450

Book Value

146.88

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,959.24

P/E

55.14

EPS

12.54

Divi. Yield

0.72

Datamatics Global Services Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jul, 2024

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Datamatics Global Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Datamatics Global Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:21 PM

06 Jan, 2025|03:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.41%

Non-Promoter- 1.62%

Institutions: 1.62%

Non-Institutions: 31.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Datamatics Global Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.51

29.48

29.48

29.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

800.39

739.42

642.56

529.94

Net Worth

829.9

768.9

672.04

559.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

578.51

457.66

415.83

337.85

yoy growth (%)

26.4

10.05

23.08

10.51

Raw materials

-0.68

-1.87

-9.97

-4.94

As % of sales

0.11

0.41

2.39

1.46

Employee costs

-369.12

-317.19

-266

-200.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

109.69

43.63

41.9

52.34

Depreciation

-11.83

-13.24

-12.91

-10.23

Tax paid

-32.32

-20.18

-11.16

-11.67

Working capital

114.09

-62.01

75.11

19.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.4

10.05

23.08

10.51

Op profit growth

110.14

14.04

-1.05

17.3

EBIT growth

138.19

5

-20.52

25.6

Net profit growth

97.32

83.18

-24.41

64.08

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,549.89

1,459.19

1,459.19

1,149.05

1,203.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,549.89

1,459.19

1,459.19

1,149.05

1,203.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

45.07

38.71

38.71

46.44

21.71

Datamatics Global Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Datamatics Global Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Lalit S Kanodia

Vice Chairman & CEO

Rahul L Kanodia

Non Executive Director

Sameer L Kanodia

Executive VP & CS

Divya Kumat.

Independent Director

Dilip D Dandekar

Independent Director

Vinay Aggarwal

Independent Director

Mona Mukund Bhide

Additional Director

AGGARWAL KANIKA

Additional Director

Himanshu Verma

Additional Director

Avnish Kshatriya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Datamatics Global Services Ltd

Summary

Datamatics Global Services Limited (DGSL) was incorporated on November 3, 1987 as Interface Software Resources Private Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Datamatics Technologies Private Limited on December 18, 1992. Later, on December 27, 1999, the Company converted itself from a Private Limited Company into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company got changed to Datamatics Technologies Limited on January 13, 2000. The name of the Company was further changed from Datamatics Technologies Limited to Datamatics Global Services Limited (DGSL) with effect from January 17, 2009.DGSL, a trusted partner to several Fortune 500 Companies is a global provider of Information Technology (IT), Business ProcessManagement (BPM) and Consulting services. The Company provides business aligned next-generation solutions to a wide range of industry verticals that help enterprises across the world overcome their business challenges and achieve operational effciencies. These solutions leverage innovations in technology, knowledge of business processes and domain expertise to provide clients a competitive edge.In June 2003, DTL formed a joint venture with Cadmus (its largest client), called KGL. DTL holds only 20% stake in KGL, with Cadmus holding the balance 80%. The transition process of transferring the existing business to and doing new business through the JV is already on, on a monthly basis, and, by FY 2005, the management expects the contribution of Cadmus to DTLs con
Company FAQs

What is the Datamatics Global Services Ltd share price today?

The Datamatics Global Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹669.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Datamatics Global Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Datamatics Global Services Ltd is ₹3959.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Datamatics Global Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Datamatics Global Services Ltd is 55.14 and 4.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Datamatics Global Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Datamatics Global Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Datamatics Global Services Ltd is ₹450 and ₹775.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Datamatics Global Services Ltd?

Datamatics Global Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.57%, 3 Years at 30.89%, 1 Year at -6.80%, 6 Month at 8.15%, 3 Month at 15.42% and 1 Month at 16.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Datamatics Global Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Datamatics Global Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.41 %
Institutions - 1.63 %
Public - 31.96 %

