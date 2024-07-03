Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹702
Prev. Close₹691
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,460.32
Day's High₹718
Day's Low₹658
52 Week's High₹775.8
52 Week's Low₹450
Book Value₹146.88
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,959.24
P/E55.14
EPS12.54
Divi. Yield0.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.51
29.48
29.48
29.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
800.39
739.42
642.56
529.94
Net Worth
829.9
768.9
672.04
559.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
578.51
457.66
415.83
337.85
yoy growth (%)
26.4
10.05
23.08
10.51
Raw materials
-0.68
-1.87
-9.97
-4.94
As % of sales
0.11
0.41
2.39
1.46
Employee costs
-369.12
-317.19
-266
-200.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
109.69
43.63
41.9
52.34
Depreciation
-11.83
-13.24
-12.91
-10.23
Tax paid
-32.32
-20.18
-11.16
-11.67
Working capital
114.09
-62.01
75.11
19.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.4
10.05
23.08
10.51
Op profit growth
110.14
14.04
-1.05
17.3
EBIT growth
138.19
5
-20.52
25.6
Net profit growth
97.32
83.18
-24.41
64.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,549.89
1,459.19
1,459.19
1,149.05
1,203.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,549.89
1,459.19
1,459.19
1,149.05
1,203.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
45.07
38.71
38.71
46.44
21.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Lalit S Kanodia
Vice Chairman & CEO
Rahul L Kanodia
Non Executive Director
Sameer L Kanodia
Executive VP & CS
Divya Kumat.
Independent Director
Dilip D Dandekar
Independent Director
Vinay Aggarwal
Independent Director
Mona Mukund Bhide
Additional Director
AGGARWAL KANIKA
Additional Director
Himanshu Verma
Additional Director
Avnish Kshatriya
Summary
Datamatics Global Services Limited (DGSL) was incorporated on November 3, 1987 as Interface Software Resources Private Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Datamatics Technologies Private Limited on December 18, 1992. Later, on December 27, 1999, the Company converted itself from a Private Limited Company into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company got changed to Datamatics Technologies Limited on January 13, 2000. The name of the Company was further changed from Datamatics Technologies Limited to Datamatics Global Services Limited (DGSL) with effect from January 17, 2009.DGSL, a trusted partner to several Fortune 500 Companies is a global provider of Information Technology (IT), Business ProcessManagement (BPM) and Consulting services. The Company provides business aligned next-generation solutions to a wide range of industry verticals that help enterprises across the world overcome their business challenges and achieve operational effciencies. These solutions leverage innovations in technology, knowledge of business processes and domain expertise to provide clients a competitive edge.In June 2003, DTL formed a joint venture with Cadmus (its largest client), called KGL. DTL holds only 20% stake in KGL, with Cadmus holding the balance 80%. The transition process of transferring the existing business to and doing new business through the JV is already on, on a monthly basis, and, by FY 2005, the management expects the contribution of Cadmus to DTLs con
The Datamatics Global Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹669.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Datamatics Global Services Ltd is ₹3959.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Datamatics Global Services Ltd is 55.14 and 4.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Datamatics Global Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Datamatics Global Services Ltd is ₹450 and ₹775.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Datamatics Global Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.57%, 3 Years at 30.89%, 1 Year at -6.80%, 6 Month at 8.15%, 3 Month at 15.42% and 1 Month at 16.12%.
