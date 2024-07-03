Summary

Datamatics Global Services Limited (DGSL) was incorporated on November 3, 1987 as Interface Software Resources Private Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Datamatics Technologies Private Limited on December 18, 1992. Later, on December 27, 1999, the Company converted itself from a Private Limited Company into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company got changed to Datamatics Technologies Limited on January 13, 2000. The name of the Company was further changed from Datamatics Technologies Limited to Datamatics Global Services Limited (DGSL) with effect from January 17, 2009.DGSL, a trusted partner to several Fortune 500 Companies is a global provider of Information Technology (IT), Business ProcessManagement (BPM) and Consulting services. The Company provides business aligned next-generation solutions to a wide range of industry verticals that help enterprises across the world overcome their business challenges and achieve operational effciencies. These solutions leverage innovations in technology, knowledge of business processes and domain expertise to provide clients a competitive edge.In June 2003, DTL formed a joint venture with Cadmus (its largest client), called KGL. DTL holds only 20% stake in KGL, with Cadmus holding the balance 80%. The transition process of transferring the existing business to and doing new business through the JV is already on, on a monthly basis, and, by FY 2005, the management expects the contribution of Cadmus to DTLs con

