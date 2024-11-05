Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 23 Oct 2024

DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Accordingly, we are submitting herewith the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by our Statutory Auditors. 2. To take note of the Scheme of Amalgamation between Diacritech Technologies Private Limited (a step-down subsidiary of the Company, referred to as the Transferor Company) with and into Lumina Datamatics Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, referred to as the Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders. The intimation along with the aforesaid Financial Results and Limited Review Report are also uploaded on the Companys website at www.datamatics.com. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:45 A.M. and concluded at 01:20 P.M. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 2 May 2024

DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024 and Recommendation of a Final Dividend Board approves Dividend Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and Recommendation of a Final Dividend. Board Meeting Outcome Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Acquisition (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Acquisition Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 - Acquistion

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 12 Jan 2024