Datamatics Global Services Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.51
29.48
29.48
29.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
800.39
739.42
642.56
529.94
Net Worth
829.9
768.9
672.04
559.42
Minority Interest
Debt
1.12
2.82
43.6
3.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.98
1.9
0
1.75
Total Liabilities
834
773.62
715.64
564.72
Fixed Assets
97.86
103.4
101.9
126.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
512.32
396.95
390.79
314.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.89
9.18
4.54
14.78
Networking Capital
153.12
206.62
157.56
79.15
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
106.06
159.24
149.59
94.85
Debtor Days
94.38
75.64
Other Current Assets
185.81
181.17
126.17
99.82
Sundry Creditors
-54.06
-58.27
-53.99
-56.27
Creditor Days
34.06
44.87
Other Current Liabilities
-84.69
-75.52
-64.21
-59.25
Cash
58.81
57.47
60.85
30.33
Total Assets
834
773.62
715.64
564.72
No Record Found
