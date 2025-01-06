Datamatics Global Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
109.69
43.63
41.9
52.34
Depreciation
-11.83
-13.24
-12.91
-10.23
Tax paid
-32.32
-20.18
-11.16
-11.67
Working capital
114.09
-62.01
75.11
19.54
Other operating items
Operating
179.62
-51.81
92.93
49.97
Capital expenditure
-16.1
2.89
47.89
11.5
Free cash flow
163.52
-48.92
140.82
61.47
Equity raised
1,061.38
944.45
857.85
771.36
Investing
76.46
100.9
-46.23
22.84
Financing
47.15
-43.63
3.93
16.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
4.42
Net in cash
1,348.52
952.79
956.37
877.06
