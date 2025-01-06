iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Datamatics Global Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

661.95
(-4.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Datamatics Global Services Ltd

Datamatics Glob. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

109.69

43.63

41.9

52.34

Depreciation

-11.83

-13.24

-12.91

-10.23

Tax paid

-32.32

-20.18

-11.16

-11.67

Working capital

114.09

-62.01

75.11

19.54

Other operating items

Operating

179.62

-51.81

92.93

49.97

Capital expenditure

-16.1

2.89

47.89

11.5

Free cash flow

163.52

-48.92

140.82

61.47

Equity raised

1,061.38

944.45

857.85

771.36

Investing

76.46

100.9

-46.23

22.84

Financing

47.15

-43.63

3.93

16.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

4.42

Net in cash

1,348.52

952.79

956.37

877.06

Datamatics Glob. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Datamatics Global Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.