Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.52
-4.51
32.19
6.78
Op profit growth
35.87
31.94
31.41
-1.11
EBIT growth
64.12
24.31
3.27
17.56
Net profit growth
97.47
24.86
-0.34
-1.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.09
12.37
8.95
9.01
EBIT margin
15.51
9.87
7.58
9.71
Net profit margin
13.11
6.94
5.3
7.04
RoCE
22.47
14.42
12.2
14.04
RoNW
5
2.84
2.59
3.05
RoA
4.74
2.53
2.13
2.54
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
26.36
14.25
10.47
12.13
Dividend per share
3.75
0
0
0.75
Cash EPS
21.06
6.83
4.55
7.42
Book value per share
145.38
121.45
116.35
92.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.36
8.06
3.89
8.46
P/CEPS
14.22
16.82
8.94
13.82
P/B
2.06
0.94
0.35
1.1
EV/EBIDTA
7.38
3.82
1.24
5.39
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
6.89
Tax payout
-19.98
-22.99
-30.06
-15.26
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
65.03
72.41
72.37
72.73
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-34.31
-32.5
-26.57
-29.15
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-64.46
-34.99
-19.73
-21.94
Net debt / equity
-0.16
-0.12
-0.11
-0.03
Net debt / op. profit
-0.74
-0.65
-0.74
-0.22
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.06
-0.91
-1.41
-1.05
Employee costs
-65.25
-67.08
-64.41
-62.27
Other costs
-18.58
-19.62
-25.21
-27.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.