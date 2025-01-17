iifl-logo-icon 1
Datamatics Global Services Ltd Key Ratios

632.45
(0.97%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.52

-4.51

32.19

6.78

Op profit growth

35.87

31.94

31.41

-1.11

EBIT growth

64.12

24.31

3.27

17.56

Net profit growth

97.47

24.86

-0.34

-1.68

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.09

12.37

8.95

9.01

EBIT margin

15.51

9.87

7.58

9.71

Net profit margin

13.11

6.94

5.3

7.04

RoCE

22.47

14.42

12.2

14.04

RoNW

5

2.84

2.59

3.05

RoA

4.74

2.53

2.13

2.54

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

26.36

14.25

10.47

12.13

Dividend per share

3.75

0

0

0.75

Cash EPS

21.06

6.83

4.55

7.42

Book value per share

145.38

121.45

116.35

92.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.36

8.06

3.89

8.46

P/CEPS

14.22

16.82

8.94

13.82

P/B

2.06

0.94

0.35

1.1

EV/EBIDTA

7.38

3.82

1.24

5.39

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

6.89

Tax payout

-19.98

-22.99

-30.06

-15.26

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

65.03

72.41

72.37

72.73

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-34.31

-32.5

-26.57

-29.15

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-64.46

-34.99

-19.73

-21.94

Net debt / equity

-0.16

-0.12

-0.11

-0.03

Net debt / op. profit

-0.74

-0.65

-0.74

-0.22

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.06

-0.91

-1.41

-1.05

Employee costs

-65.25

-67.08

-64.41

-62.27

Other costs

-18.58

-19.62

-25.21

-27.65

