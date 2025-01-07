Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
578.51
457.66
415.83
337.85
yoy growth (%)
26.4
10.05
23.08
10.51
Raw materials
-0.68
-1.87
-9.97
-4.94
As % of sales
0.11
0.41
2.39
1.46
Employee costs
-369.12
-317.19
-266
-200.06
As % of sales
63.8
69.3
63.96
59.21
Other costs
-105.85
-89.64
-96.94
-89.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.29
19.58
23.31
26.48
Operating profit
102.85
48.94
42.91
43.37
OPM
17.77
10.69
10.32
12.83
Depreciation
-11.83
-13.24
-12.91
-10.23
Interest expense
-1.2
-2.92
-2.43
-3.44
Other income
19.87
10.86
14.33
22.64
Profit before tax
109.69
43.63
41.9
52.34
Taxes
-32.32
-20.18
-11.16
-11.67
Tax rate
-29.47
-46.27
-26.64
-22.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
77.36
23.44
30.74
40.66
Exceptional items
33.74
32.86
0
0
Net profit
111.11
56.31
30.74
40.66
yoy growth (%)
97.32
83.18
-24.41
64.08
NPM
19.2
12.3
7.39
12.03
