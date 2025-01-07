iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Datamatics Global Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

695.85
(5.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:04:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Datamatics Global Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

578.51

457.66

415.83

337.85

yoy growth (%)

26.4

10.05

23.08

10.51

Raw materials

-0.68

-1.87

-9.97

-4.94

As % of sales

0.11

0.41

2.39

1.46

Employee costs

-369.12

-317.19

-266

-200.06

As % of sales

63.8

69.3

63.96

59.21

Other costs

-105.85

-89.64

-96.94

-89.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.29

19.58

23.31

26.48

Operating profit

102.85

48.94

42.91

43.37

OPM

17.77

10.69

10.32

12.83

Depreciation

-11.83

-13.24

-12.91

-10.23

Interest expense

-1.2

-2.92

-2.43

-3.44

Other income

19.87

10.86

14.33

22.64

Profit before tax

109.69

43.63

41.9

52.34

Taxes

-32.32

-20.18

-11.16

-11.67

Tax rate

-29.47

-46.27

-26.64

-22.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

77.36

23.44

30.74

40.66

Exceptional items

33.74

32.86

0

0

Net profit

111.11

56.31

30.74

40.66

yoy growth (%)

97.32

83.18

-24.41

64.08

NPM

19.2

12.3

7.39

12.03

Datamatics Glob. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Datamatics Global Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.