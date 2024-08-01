|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|1 Aug 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|The 36Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday, August 01, 2024 Proceedings of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of the 36th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)
