Datamatics Global Services Ltd Summary

Datamatics Global Services Limited (DGSL) was incorporated on November 3, 1987 as Interface Software Resources Private Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Datamatics Technologies Private Limited on December 18, 1992. Later, on December 27, 1999, the Company converted itself from a Private Limited Company into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company got changed to Datamatics Technologies Limited on January 13, 2000. The name of the Company was further changed from Datamatics Technologies Limited to Datamatics Global Services Limited (DGSL) with effect from January 17, 2009.DGSL, a trusted partner to several Fortune 500 Companies is a global provider of Information Technology (IT), Business ProcessManagement (BPM) and Consulting services. The Company provides business aligned next-generation solutions to a wide range of industry verticals that help enterprises across the world overcome their business challenges and achieve operational effciencies. These solutions leverage innovations in technology, knowledge of business processes and domain expertise to provide clients a competitive edge.In June 2003, DTL formed a joint venture with Cadmus (its largest client), called KGL. DTL holds only 20% stake in KGL, with Cadmus holding the balance 80%. The transition process of transferring the existing business to and doing new business through the JV is already on, on a monthly basis, and, by FY 2005, the management expects the contribution of Cadmus to DTLs consolidated sales to fall to just 8-10%. As Cadmus is into scientific technical and medical publishing business (STMP), only the STMP business that it or DTL gets will go to the JV. Notably, Cadmus is the market leader in STMP business and commands a huge 35% market share in the US. The management feels that the 20% stake in the business that it gets through the JV would be much more than what DTL would have got had the company gone ahead on its own to garner the STMP business. However, in the short term, this transfer of business is bound to affect the companys financials. Interestingly, Cadmus has the right to acquire the balance 20% of the stake at its own will in or after June 2006. In April 2004, DTL came out with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 1,03,00,000 equity shares comprising a fresh issue of 85,00,000 equity shares and offer for sale by promoters of 18,00,000 equity shares. Post-issue, the promoters stake will fall from 92.83% to 68.95%. DTLs price band of Rs 101 to Rs 110 discounts the nine-month annualised EPS of Rs 6.8 on post-issue equity in the range of 14.9 to 16.2 times.The only comparable company is e-Serve International, which is engaged in providing information technology-enabled services to Citigroup entities globally. e-Serve, in which Citigroup holds over 44% equity stake, is more than three times the size of DTL and has a much more assured business model.During the year 2005-06, Company infused additional capital in all the three overseas subsidiaries. It invested GBP 200,000 in its UK subsidiary, USD 1,500,000 in its U.S. subsidiary and EURO 580,000 in its German subsidiary. The Company expanded considerable energy and resources in the development of technology which would make its BPO operations more efficient and competitive. It moved in to a new facility in Chennai comprising of more than 13,000 sq. ft. located at MGR Salai, Nungambakkam. Similarly, the operations in Mumbai also expanded by opening up a new office called Technology Center, adjacent to the existing Knowledge Center at MIDC, Mumbai.During the year 2005-06, Company sold its entire 20% shareholding in its joint venture company Knowledgeworks Global Limited (KGL) to Cadmus Knowledgeworks International Limited (CKIL), Mauritius at a consideration of USD 1.5 million.During the year 2006-07, Company infused additional capital of USD 1,500,000 in Datamatics Technologies Inc.During the year 2007-08, Company infused additional capital of Rs. 8,12,45,790/- in Datamatics Technologies Inc. and DatamaticsTechnologies GmbH. During the year 2008-09, Sameer Microtronics Private Limited merged into Bellona Infotech Private Limited followed by merger of Bellona Infotech Private Limited into Datamatics Limited. Subsequently Datamatics Limited and Datamatics Intercon Limited merged with and into Datamatics Global Services Limited through the Scheme of Arrangement effective from December 29, 2008. Similarly, the Export Division of Datamatics Software Services Limited got de-merged from Datamatics Software Services Limited and the same was merged with and into the Company effective from December 29, 2008. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the name of the Company got changed to Datamatics Global Services Limited with effect from January 17, 2009.During the year 2015-16, Datamatics Software Services Limited (DSSL) and Datamatics Vista Info Systems Limited (DVISL), subsidiaries of the Company were amalgamated with and into the Company effective on May 13, 2016.In 2016-17, the Company acquired 71% stake in Techjini (rechristened Datamatics Digital Limited) in July 2017. In FY 2018-19, the Company launched the new version of their Robotic Process Automation (RPA) product TruBot 3.0. In April 2018, through its Philippines subsidiary, the Company acquired 75% stake in RJ Globus Solutions Inc., a voice based BPO Company headquartered in Manila, Philippines. In 2018-19, the Company holding 71.1% Equity Stake in Datamatics Digital Limited acquired additional 10% Equity stake into it on March 18, 2019 and the balance 18.9% equity stake was acquired in the Month of May 2019. And resulting to these acquisitions, Datamatics Digital Limited became wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.During the year 2019-20, Datamatics Digital Limited (DDL) got merged with and into the Company through Scheme of Amalgamation which became effective from December 7, 2020.In 2021-22, Datamatics Stang Services Limited became Wholly Owned Subsidiary w.e.f. 16.02.2022. Datamatics Global Services Corp. (Philippines) merger into RJ Globus Solutions Inc., effective 31.12.2021 and name of the surviving entity i.e. RJ Globus Solutions Inc. changed to Datamatics Global Services Corp.During the FY 2021-22, the Company acquired 49,000 equity shares of Datamatics Stang Services Limited (DSSL), aggregating to 2.58% of the share capital of DSSL, from other Promoter shareholders of DSSL. Consequent to the acquisition, DSSL became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. February 16, 2022. Similarly, Company acquired 48.32% stake in Datamatics Information SolutionsLimited (DISL) and post-acquisition, DISL ceased to be the joint venture of your Company and became subsidiary company effective from July 07, 2021. Datamatics Foundation was incorporated as Subsidiary of the Company effective from November 23, 2021.In 2022-23, Datamatics Cloud Solutions Private Limited was incorporated as JV Company with CloudGrowth Pvt. Ltd. w.e.f. 15.12.2022. Lumina Datamatics Limited acquired 100% stake in Diacritech Technologies Private Limited on 30.04.2023 and accordingly Diacritech Technologies Private Limited become step-down subsidiary of Datamatics Global Services Limited. The Company incorporated awholly owned subsidiary company Datamatics Technologies FZ-LLC in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), UAE on 17.03.2023.