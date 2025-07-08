SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.2
Prev. Close₹0.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.2
Day's Low₹0.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-292.11
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.96
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
9.63
9.63
9.63
9.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,298.47
-1,156.88
-1,148.11
-1,127.31
Net Worth
-1,288.84
-1,147.25
-1,138.48
-1,117.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
4.56
23.54
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-80.61
-58.9
Raw materials
-48.57
0
-0.54
-51.48
As % of sales
0
0
11.9
218.68
Employee costs
-0.59
-0.67
-1.08
-1.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-141.59
-8.76
-20.8
-343.08
Depreciation
-10.44
-10.51
-10.86
-11.63
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-121.99
65.01
14.75
-249.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-80.61
-58.9
Op profit growth
13,186.3
-90.04
-96.99
-45.26
EBIT growth
1,538.21
-57.93
-94.01
-44.5
Net profit growth
1,515.95
-57.88
-93.93
-44.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
914.76
1,406.11
1,238.71
1,123.53
672.09
Excise Duty
0
2.24
1.26
1.28
0
Net Sales
914.76
1,403.88
1,237.44
1,122.23
672.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
26.6
11.02
8.52
1.76
7.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.2
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.7
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.1
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.65
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.4
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
G Bala Reddy
Independent Director
Sarveswar Reddy Mandra
Independent Director
T Srinivasa Rao
Plot No 1091 Khanamet Madhapur,
Serlingampally Mandal,
Telangana - 500081
Tel: 91-040-2311 5619/4923/4928
Website: http://www.icsa-india.com
Email: secretarial@icsa-india.com
12-10-167,
Bharath Nagar,
Hyderbad - 500018
Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2
Website: www.vccilindia.com
Email: info@vccilindia.com
Summary
ICSA (India) Ltd is a unique combination off the EPC business in the space of T&D infrastructure creation and embedded solutions and services. The company is providing technology solutions to the Indi...
Read More
Reports by ICSA India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.