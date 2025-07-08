iifl-logo
iifl-logo

ICSA India Ltd Share Price Live

0.2
(0.00%)
Mar 9, 2020|03:21:37 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.2
  • Day's High0.2
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.2
  • Day's Low0.2
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-292.11
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.96
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

ICSA India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.2

Prev. Close

0.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.2

Day's Low

0.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-292.11

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.96

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

ICSA India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

ICSA (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

ICSA (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:23 AM
Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.50%

Non-Promoter- 7.29%

Institutions: 7.28%

Non-Institutions: 87.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

ICSA India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

9.63

9.63

9.63

9.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,298.47

-1,156.88

-1,148.11

-1,127.31

Net Worth

-1,288.84

-1,147.25

-1,138.48

-1,117.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

4.56

23.54

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-80.61

-58.9

Raw materials

-48.57

0

-0.54

-51.48

As % of sales

0

0

11.9

218.68

Employee costs

-0.59

-0.67

-1.08

-1.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-141.59

-8.76

-20.8

-343.08

Depreciation

-10.44

-10.51

-10.86

-11.63

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-121.99

65.01

14.75

-249.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-80.61

-58.9

Op profit growth

13,186.3

-90.04

-96.99

-45.26

EBIT growth

1,538.21

-57.93

-94.01

-44.5

Net profit growth

1,515.95

-57.88

-93.93

-44.69

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

914.76

1,406.11

1,238.71

1,123.53

672.09

Excise Duty

0

2.24

1.26

1.28

0

Net Sales

914.76

1,403.88

1,237.44

1,122.23

672.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

26.6

11.02

8.52

1.76

7.86

View Annually Results

ICSA India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.2

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.7

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.1

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.65

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.4

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ICSA India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

G Bala Reddy

Independent Director

Sarveswar Reddy Mandra

Independent Director

T Srinivasa Rao

Registered Office

Plot No 1091 Khanamet Madhapur,

Serlingampally Mandal,

Telangana - 500081

Tel: 91-040-2311 5619/4923/4928

Website: http://www.icsa-india.com

Email: secretarial@icsa-india.com

Registrar Office

12-10-167,

Bharath Nagar,

Hyderbad - 500018

Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2

Website: www.vccilindia.com

Email: info@vccilindia.com

Summary

ICSA (India) Ltd is a unique combination off the EPC business in the space of T&D infrastructure creation and embedded solutions and services. The company is providing technology solutions to the Indi...
Read More

Reports by ICSA India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the ICSA India Ltd share price today?

The ICSA India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of ICSA India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ICSA India Ltd is ₹0.96 Cr. as of 09 Mar ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of ICSA India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ICSA India Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 09 Mar ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ICSA India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICSA India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICSA India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 09 Mar ‘20

What is the CAGR of ICSA India Ltd?

ICSA India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -44.06%, 3 Years at -59.22%, 1 Year at -85.71%, 6 Month at -80.95%, 3 Month at -42.86% and 1 Month at -33.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ICSA India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ICSA India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR ICSA India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.