ICSA (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of ICSA (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under and the Order under Section 143(11) of the Act.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Basis for Qualified Opinion i) Attention is invited to Note No.7 to Notes on Financial statements regarding non-provision of interest on working capital loans for an amount of Rs. 15,392.37 lacs (Cumulative upto 31-03-2017 amounting to Rs.48,996.20 lacs) The loss of the company is understated to an extent of Rs.15,392.37 lacs for the year and cumulative loss upto 31-03-2017 to the extent of Rs.48,996.20 lacs and liability of the company is understated to that extent. ii) Attention is invited to Note No.9 to Notes on Financial statements regarding non-provision of interest on Term Loans from banks for an amount of Rs.13,190.18 lacs (Cumulative upto 31-03-2017 amounting to Rs.39,148.17 lacs). The loss of the company is understated to an extent of Rs. 13,190.18 lacs for the year and cumulative loss upto 31-03-2017 to the extent of Rs. 39,148.17 lacs and liability of the company is understated to that extent. iii) Attention is invited to Note No.9 to Notes on Financial statements regarding non-provision of interest on corporate dividend tax for an amount of Rs.12.85 lacs for the year (Cummulative interest upto 31-03-2017 amounting to Rs.89.94 lacs. The loss of the company is understated to an extent of Rs.12.85 lacs for the year and cumulative loss upto 31-03-2017 to the extent of Rs. 89.94 lacs and liability of the company is understated to that extent.

iv) Attention is invited to Note No.24 (a)(iii) to Notes on Financial statements regarding non-provision of Rs. 6,427.58 lacs, towards differential interest for non acceptance of CDR package by banks. The loss of the company is understated to an extent of Rs. 6,427.58 lacs and the liability of the company is understated to that extent. v) The company is not carrying on any activities, In view of the above, we are of the opinion that the company is not able to continue as a going concern

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2017, and its loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention on the following matters in the notes to the financial statements i) Note no. 12 in respect of Long term loans and advances Rs. 5,616.79 lacs. Loans and Advances are subject to confirmation and reconciliation. ii) Note no. 14 in respect of Inventory Rs. 4,913.79 lacs. The physical verification was not carried by the management during the year and valuation is done by the management. We relied upon the representations given by the Management. iii) Note no. 15 in respect of trade receivables Rs.16,693.82 lacs (net of provision). Receivables are subject to confirmation and reconciliation. iv) Financial statements being prepared on going concern basis notwithstanding the fact that the consortium banks recalled their debts and issued notices under SARFAESI Act, 2002 to take the possession of the assets of the Company and majority of the customers have cancelled their contracts with the Company. These events cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as going concern. The appropriateness of assumption of going concern is dependent upon the Companys ability to infuse funds to meet its debt and resuming normal operations.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, except Accounting standard (AS) 15 "Employee Benefits" relating to the provision for gratuity. e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

e. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls: f. The system of internal financial controls over financial reporting with regard to Company were not made available to us to enable us to determine if the Company has established adequate internal financial control systems over financial reporting at the aforesaid Company and whether such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31,2017.

We have considered the disclaimer reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of Company and the disclaimer does not affect our opinion on the financial statements of the said Company. g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March 2017 on its financial position in its financial statements as referred to in note 24(a) (i) (ii) (iii) and (iv) to the financial statements. ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, and on long term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. The company has provided requisite disclosures in its financial statements as to holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8th November, 2016 to 30th December, 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the Company. Refer to Note No.16.1 to the financial statements.

For RAMBABU & Co.,

Chartered Accountants FRN: 002976S

RAVI RAMBABU

Partner M.No. 018541

Place: Hyderabad Date: 30-05-2017

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017:

1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. However, fixed assets register is not updated during the year. (b) As explained to us, the fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management according to the phased program designed to cover all the fixed assets over the year.

(c) Banks have issued notices under SARFAESI Act, 2002 to take possession of the assets of the Company. This event cast significant doubts on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern.

2) In respect of its inventories:

(a) As explained to us, inventories have not been physically verified during the year by the management. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are not reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(c) The company has maintained proper records of inventories. However, the physical verification of inventory was not carried out by the management during the year.

3. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (C) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and I86 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government of India under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has not been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2017 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable except the following:

Nature of Due Rs. In Lakhs Corporate Dividend Tax 142.76 PF Employee Contribution 1.23 PF Employer Contribution 1.5 Professional Tax 0.24 TDS Payable 1259.32 ESI Employer Contribution 0.55 Service Tax 0.92

(b) Details of statutory dues which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2017 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues year to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Amount. (Rs. In Lakhs) Deposit Amount (Rs.in Lakhs) Unpaid Deposit Amount (Rs.in Lakhs) Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 2009-10 The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2188.06 - 2188.06 Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 2010-11 The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 40,361.92 - 40,361.92 Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 2011-12 The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 26,270.36 - 26,270.36 Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 2012-13 The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 8,401.29 - 8,401.29 Total 77,221.63 - 77,221.63

8) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the company has defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institution and banks as at the Balance sheet date.

Name of the Bank Principal (Rs. lacs) Interest (Rs. lacs) 1 Andhra Bank 3615.62 827.30 2 Oriental Bank of Commerce 9,991.91 2,509.02 3 Bank of India - 1,909.63 4 Punjab National Bank - 2,591.41 5 State Bank of India 3,956.85 6 Union Bank of India - 1,720.61 7 IDBI Bank Limited - 1,167.33 8 Andhra Bank - 3,159.66 9 Bank of India 3,050.60 - 10 Punjab National Bank 1,845.82 - 11 State Bank of India 3,543.51 - 12 Union Bank of India 2,153.18 - 13 IDBI Bank Limited 125.67 14 Andhra Bank 1,220.46 -

9) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

10) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not paid/provided any managerial remuneration during the year under Audit.

12) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

15) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. 16) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

For RAMBABU & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 002976S

RAVI RAMBABU

Partner

M.No.018541

Place: Hyderabad Date: 30-05-2017

DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS ON ANNUAL BASIS

To

The Board of Directors ICSA (INDIA) LIMITED

Dear Sir,

I undertake to comply with the conditions laid down in Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with section 149 and Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to conditions of independence and in particular: (a) I declare that upto the date of this certificate, apart from receiving directors remuneration, I did not have any material pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, its promoter, its directors, senior management or its holding Company, its subsidiary and associates as named in the Annexure thereto which may affect my independence as director on the Board of the Company. I further declare that I will not enter into any such relationship/transactions. However, if and when I intend to enter into such relationships/transactions, whether material or non-material I shall keep prior approval of the Board. I agree that I shall cease to be an independent director from the date of entering into such relationship/transaction.

(b) I declare that I am not related to promoters or persons occupying management positions at the Board level or at one level below the board and also have not been executive of the Company in the immediately preceding three financial years.

(c) I was not a partner or an executive or was also not partner or executive during the preceding three years, of any of the following: (i) the statutory audit firm or the internal audit firm that is associated with the Company and (ii) the legal firm(s) and consulting firm(s) that have a material association with the company (d) I have not been a material suppliers, service provider or customer or lessor or lessee of the company, which may affect independence of the director, and was not a substantial shareholder of the Company i.e., owning two percent or more of the block of voting shares.

Thanking you.

Yours Faithfully,

Date: 11.08.2017 Place : Hyderabad.

Sd/-

SARVESWAR REDDY MANDRA

(Independent Director) (Din: 02646060)

DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS ON ANNUAL BASIS

To

The Board of Directors ICSA (INDIA) LIMITED

Dear Sir,

I undertake to comply with the conditions laid down in Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with section 149 and Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to conditions of independence and in particular: (a) I declare that upto the date of this certificate, apart from receiving directors remuneration, I did not have any material pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, its promoter, its directors, senior management or its holding Company, its subsidiary and associates as named in the Annexure thereto which may affect my independence as director on the Board of the Company. I further declare that I will not enter into any such relationship/transactions. However, if and when I intend to enter into such relationships/transactions, whether material or non-material I shall keep prior approval of the Board. I agree that I shall cease to be an independent director from the date of entering into such relationship/transaction.

(b) I declare that I am not related to promoters or persons occupying management positions at the Board level or at one level below the board and also have not been executive of the Company in the immediately preceding three financial years.

(c) I was not a partner or an executive or was also not partner or executive during the preceding three years, of any of the following: (i) the statutory audit firm or the internal audit firm that is associated with the Company and (ii) the legal firm(s) and consulting firm(s) that have a material association with the company (d) I have not been a material suppliers, service provider or customer or lessor or lessee of the company, which may affect independence of the director, and was not a substantial shareholder of the Company i.e., owning two percent or more of the block of voting shares.

Thanking you.

Yours Faithfully,

Date: 11.08.2017 Place : Hyderabad.