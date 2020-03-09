ICSA India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-141.59
-8.76
-20.8
-343.08
Depreciation
-10.44
-10.51
-10.86
-11.63
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-121.99
65.01
14.75
-249.74
Other operating items
Operating
-274.02
45.73
-16.91
-604.45
Capital expenditure
-3.41
-56.98
0
0
Free cash flow
-277.43
-11.24
-16.91
-604.45
Equity raised
-2,313.75
-2,296.22
-2,254.61
-1,568.45
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
711.83
499.78
484.32
470.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,879.36
-1,807.69
-1,787.21
-1,702.6
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.