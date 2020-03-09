iifl-logo
ICSA India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.2
(0.00%)
Mar 9, 2020|03:21:37 PM

ICSA (India) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-141.59

-8.76

-20.8

-343.08

Depreciation

-10.44

-10.51

-10.86

-11.63

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-121.99

65.01

14.75

-249.74

Other operating items

Operating

-274.02

45.73

-16.91

-604.45

Capital expenditure

-3.41

-56.98

0

0

Free cash flow

-277.43

-11.24

-16.91

-604.45

Equity raised

-2,313.75

-2,296.22

-2,254.61

-1,568.45

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

711.83

499.78

484.32

470.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,879.36

-1,807.69

-1,787.21

-1,702.6

