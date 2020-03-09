iifl-logo
ICSA India Ltd Balance Sheet

0.2
(0.00%)
Mar 9, 2020

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

9.63

9.63

9.63

9.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,298.47

-1,156.88

-1,148.11

-1,127.31

Net Worth

-1,288.84

-1,147.25

-1,138.48

-1,117.68

Minority Interest

Debt

1,168.96

1,177.95

1,165.73

1,157.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-119.88

30.7

27.25

39.37

Fixed Assets

61.15

85.18

95.69

106.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

4.78

4.78

4.78

4.78

Networking Capital

-188.16

-61.54

-75.58

-74.97

Inventories

0.56

49.14

49.14

49.67

Inventory Days

0

0

3,929.39

770.09

Sundry Debtors

93.42

166.94

151.64

151.62

Debtor Days

0

0

12,125.61

2,350.73

Other Current Assets

57.22

63.24

65.02

81.01

Sundry Creditors

-62.48

-62.46

-62.52

-62.16

Creditor Days

0

0

4,999.29

963.73

Other Current Liabilities

-276.88

-278.4

-278.86

-295.11

Cash

2.34

2.28

2.35

2.98

Total Assets

-119.89

30.7

27.23

39.34

