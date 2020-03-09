ICSA India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
9.63
9.63
9.63
9.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,298.47
-1,156.88
-1,148.11
-1,127.31
Net Worth
-1,288.84
-1,147.25
-1,138.48
-1,117.68
Minority Interest
Debt
1,168.96
1,177.95
1,165.73
1,157.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-119.88
30.7
27.25
39.37
Fixed Assets
61.15
85.18
95.69
106.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.78
4.78
4.78
4.78
Networking Capital
-188.16
-61.54
-75.58
-74.97
Inventories
0.56
49.14
49.14
49.67
Inventory Days
0
0
3,929.39
770.09
Sundry Debtors
93.42
166.94
151.64
151.62
Debtor Days
0
0
12,125.61
2,350.73
Other Current Assets
57.22
63.24
65.02
81.01
Sundry Creditors
-62.48
-62.46
-62.52
-62.16
Creditor Days
0
0
4,999.29
963.73
Other Current Liabilities
-276.88
-278.4
-278.86
-295.11
Cash
2.34
2.28
2.35
2.98
Total Assets
-119.89
30.7
27.23
39.34
