ICSA India Ltd Key Ratios

0.2
(0.00%)
Mar 9, 2020|03:21:37 PM

FINANCIALS

Ratios
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.84

Op profit growth

-121.74

EBIT growth

-123.66

Net profit growth

-241.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-6.86

20.56

EBIT margin

-7.03

19.35

Net profit margin

-19.46

8.93

RoCE

-3.8

RoNW

-5.86

RoA

-2.63

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

25.97

Dividend per share

0

1.8

Cash EPS

-42.85

20.42

Book value per share

139.91

176.98

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

4.48

P/CEPS

-0.41

5.7

P/B

0.12

0.65

EV/EBIDTA

-30.76

4.4

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

7.99

Tax payout

-2.82

-27.67

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

254.75

Inventory days

193.29

Creditor days

-98.65

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.54

-2.76

Net debt / equity

1.52

0.9

Net debt / op. profit

-16.36

2.64

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-47.58

-31.2

Employee costs

-2.53

-3.03

Other costs

-56.74

-45.2

