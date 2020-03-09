Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
4.56
23.54
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-80.61
-58.9
Raw materials
-48.57
0
-0.54
-51.48
As % of sales
0
0
11.9
218.68
Employee costs
-0.59
-0.67
-1.08
-1.07
As % of sales
0
0
23.8
4.54
Other costs
-82.5
-0.32
-12.89
-302.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
282.41
1,284.49
Operating profit
-131.67
-0.99
-9.95
-331.4
OPM
0
0
-218.12
-1,407.72
Depreciation
-10.44
-10.51
-10.86
-11.63
Interest expense
-0.1
-0.12
-0.27
-0.15
Other income
0.63
2.86
0.29
0.1
Profit before tax
-141.59
-8.76
-20.8
-343.08
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-141.59
-8.76
-20.8
-343.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-141.59
-8.76
-20.8
-343.08
yoy growth (%)
1,515.95
-57.88
-93.93
-44.69
NPM
0
0
-455.76
-1,457.31
