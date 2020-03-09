iifl-logo
ICSA India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.2
(0.00%)
Mar 9, 2020|03:21:37 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

4.56

23.54

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-80.61

-58.9

Raw materials

-48.57

0

-0.54

-51.48

As % of sales

0

0

11.9

218.68

Employee costs

-0.59

-0.67

-1.08

-1.07

As % of sales

0

0

23.8

4.54

Other costs

-82.5

-0.32

-12.89

-302.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

282.41

1,284.49

Operating profit

-131.67

-0.99

-9.95

-331.4

OPM

0

0

-218.12

-1,407.72

Depreciation

-10.44

-10.51

-10.86

-11.63

Interest expense

-0.1

-0.12

-0.27

-0.15

Other income

0.63

2.86

0.29

0.1

Profit before tax

-141.59

-8.76

-20.8

-343.08

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-141.59

-8.76

-20.8

-343.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-141.59

-8.76

-20.8

-343.08

yoy growth (%)

1,515.95

-57.88

-93.93

-44.69

NPM

0

0

-455.76

-1,457.31

